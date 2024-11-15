Formnext 2024 to see D3-AM’s latest LAB II system launch

Durst Group‘s subsidiary D3-AM is introducing its large-format LAB II ceramic 3D printer at Formnext 2024 next week.

Located at Hall 11.1, C61, the company will present this advanced system, which combines an expanded build platform with its Micro-Particle Jetting (MPJ) technology. This upgrade is designed to meet the increasing demand for large-format, high-performance ceramic components.

With a build volume of 400 x 480 x 160 mm³ (L x W x H), the LAB II system addresses customer needs by supporting the production of both larger ceramic components and higher quantities of smaller parts in a single print cycle.

“The MPJ technology opens up completely new areas in additive manufacturing of technical ceramics,” says Stefan Waldner, Chief Product Officer at D3. He adds, “The in-house developed inkjet printhead technology is the key to process abrasive and dark ceramic base materials. This is unique in the AM industry.”

D3-AM’s large-format LAB II ceramic 3D printer. Image via D3-AM.

Expanding capabilities with Micro-Particle Jetting

Having launched at Formnext 2023, the MPJ process uses water-based suspensions to build ceramic green bodies drop by drop. These components are then sintered to achieve high performance and durability, making them suitable for demanding industries such as aerospace and semiconductors.

Head of Material Development Anna-Katharina Hofer highlighted how using water-based ceramic suspensions streamlines production by eliminating challenges associated with the debinding process, significantly simplifying the creation of ceramic components.

Designed with versatility in mind, the LAB II system can produce intricate designs as well as thicker, crack-free structures, with walls exceeding 20 mm in thickness. Gentle thermal post-processing enhances product stability while reducing energy consumption, aligning with sustainable production goals.

Supporting various component sizes in a single production run, the LAB II system optimizes manufacturing workflows to enhance precision and efficiency in complex applications. By allowing components to be tailored to specific requirements, the 3D printer helps overcome traditional design limitations in ceramic manufacturing.

According to the company, this development aims to support industries requiring high-performance parts while contributing to resource-efficient and sustainable production practices.

Printed gyroid structure out of sintered silicon carbide (SSiC). Image via D3-AM.

Diverse applications of ceramic 3D printing

As demonstrated by the LAB II system’s capabilities, ceramic 3D printing offers extensive applications across industries.

Leveraging this technology, 3DCeram Sinto recently secured a contract with NASA Marshall Space Flight Center, alongside Jacobs Space Exploration Group, to supply its advanced C1000 FLEXMATIC ceramic 3D printer. Designed to produce high-performance ceramic samples, this system will support NASA’s Materials International Space Station Experiment (MISSE) program by preparing parts for rigorous space testing.

Initial samples will be fabricated at 3DCeram’s Grand Ledge facility and launched to the International Space Station (ISS) in 2025, where they’ll undergo exposure to the challenges of Low Earth Orbit (LEO). Aiming to enhance ceramic materials for future aerospace use, the C1000 FLEXMATIC brings potential for developing spacecraft heat shields and structural components.

Also being used for medical purposes, ceramic 3D printing offers durability, biocompatibility, and unmatched design flexibility. For instance, Lithoz’s ceramic technology enables scalable production of medical components, including arthroscopic knee shavers featuring integrated optical channels and dental burs crafted from alumina-toughened zirconia (ATZ). These tools eliminate metal debris, enhancing precision and safety for metal-free surgeries.

Using Lithoz’s technology, German ceramic 3D printing company Steinbach’s expertise has further advanced the field by producing 12,000 high-precision ceramic tubes for Da Vinci surgical robots. These tubes were engineered with sharp bends, smooth surfaces, and ultra-thin walls.

Catch up on all the news from Formnext 2024.

Voting is now open for the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards.

Want to share insights on key industry trends and the future of 3D printing? Register now to be included in the 2025 3D Printing Industry Executive Survey.

What 3D printing trends do the industry leaders anticipate this year?

What does the Future of 3D printing hold for the next 10 years?

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our Youtube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Featured image shows D3-AM’s large-format LAB II ceramic 3D printer. Image via D3-AM.