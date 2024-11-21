Formnext 2024 sees DyeMansion improve post-processing with three new offerings

Cleaning and surface finishing systems manufacturer DyeMansion has introduced three new post-processing products at Formnext 2024 under the theme “it just WorX.”

Having reported the increased use of Powerfuse S technology, these additions from DyeMansion aim to enhance flexibility, sustainability, and return on investment (ROI) for both new and established users in the additive manufacturing sector.

DyeMansion is showcasing these offerings at the tradeshow, where attendees can explore the solutions in detail at Booth C31, Hall 12.1. Demonstrations are available for visitors interested in gaining a deeper understanding of the products and their capabilities.

The Powershot X system. Image via DyeMansion.

Elevated post-processing capabilities

One of the key launches is the Powershot X, which brings a new level of versatility to automated blasting systems. Building on the reputation of the widely used Powershot series, this system integrates three modes: PolyShot Cleaning (C), Surfacing (S), and a combined Cleaning & Surfacing (C&S) process.

These capabilities allow manufacturers to adapt quickly to changing production demands while maintaining efficiency. Designed for scalability, the system supports growth in manufacturing environments, and its cost-effective design ensures faster ROI by lowering operational expenses while delivering high-quality part finishing.

For manufacturers focusing on black dyeing, the upgraded DM60 Reservoir introduces a resource-efficient approach tailored to meet varying volume requirements. Built-in sensors precisely manage water usage, accommodating dyeing needs ranging from small to extra-large batches.

By enabling up to 12 reuse cycles of black dyeing water, the system reduces resource consumption significantly. Additionally, residual heat from previous cycles helps shorten process times by up to 30%, cutting costs by more than 50%. These features position the DM60 Reservoir as an eco-friendly and economical solution for modern manufacturing needs.

Also debuting is the Automotive ColorsX range, designed to meet the specific demands of the automotive industry. These colors offer exceptional UV and heat resistance, ensuring durability and long-lasting performance in applications such as car interiors.

Alongside durability, the range provides extensive customization options, allowing manufacturers to align colors with brand-specific requirements. The colors achieve grey scale values up to four times higher than previous standards, making them suitable for high-performance environments while reducing costs and enabling broader applications.

The Automotive ColorsX range. Photo via DyeMansion.

Exploring post-processing solutions across 3D printing sector

DyeMansion’s latest releases join a growing portfolio of post-processing solutions introduced across the industry.

In March 2024, Additive Manufacturing Technologies (AMT) introduced the PostPro DPX, a compact and cost-effective depowdering system designed for non-industrial 3D printing. Priced at €15,995, it complements its predecessor desktop-focused PostPro SFX and features a 10-liter basket, ionization unit, and powerful filtration for efficient and safe post-processing.

Tailored for industries like dental, jewelry, and prototyping, the DPX is ideal for businesses using desktop printers from brands like Formlabs and Sinterit. AMT also offers a bundle combining the DPX with the SFX chemical vapor smoothing system for €35,995, providing a comprehensive solution at a reduced cost.

Last year at Formnext, Formlabs unveiled the Fuse Blast, an automated post-processing solution for Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) 3D printing. As part of the Fuse Series ecosystem, Fuse Blast reduces post-processing time by 80%, transitioning parts from printed to finished in just 15 minutes.

Its features include automated tumbling for hands-off cleaning, an in-line ionizer to prevent dust resettlement, and pre-programmed routines for various materials. Alongside the hardware, software updates further enhance print speed, powder efficiency, and part resolution.

Catch up on all the news from Formnext 2024.

Voting is now open for the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards.

Want to share insights on key industry trends and the future of 3D printing? Register now to be included in the 2025 3D Printing Industry Executive Survey.

What 3D printing trends do the industry leaders anticipate this year?

What does the Future of 3D printing hold for the next 10 years?

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our Youtube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Featured image shows the Powershot X system. Image via DyeMansion.