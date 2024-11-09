Formnext 2024: How to get the most from the largest event in 3D printing

Formnext is getting closer, I asked event organisers Mesago a few questions about what attendees can expect.



What are the highlights attendees can expect from Formnext 2024?

Formnext 2024, taking place from 19-22 November in Frankfurt, promises to be an exciting event for additive manufacturing professionals and enthusiasts. The additive manufacturing industry remains optimistic in autumn 2024, despite economic challenges. According to a VDMA survey, revenues are stable, with 65% of companies expecting domestic growth and 58% anticipating export growth. At the moment companies are cautious about investments due to the strained economic situation, the geopolitical situation and the transformation in which many companies currently find themselves. Even in economically challenging times, Formnext in Frankfurt, with around 860 exhibitors and 55,000 square metres of exhibition space, is again the outstanding platform for the global elite of additive manufacturing.

Here are some key highlights attendees can expect on the showfloor:

Comprehensive stage program

Formnext will again feature discussions on current and future applications, technologies, and trends in the AM and manufacturing industry across three stages. Key topics include sustainability, medical and dental technology, aviation and aerospace, and automation, and many more.

Discover3Dprinting seminars will offer valuable orientation for beginners each morning on the Application stage and 4 Deep Dives will delve into 4 major AM topics.

The Pitchnext event will give young companies the opportunity to present themselves to potential investors and partners on Tuesday on the Industry Stage, while being available for further discussions at the Start-up Area.

Showcases and events

– VDMA will present a showcase “AM4Industry” highlighting valuable AM applications in mechanical engineering

– The BE-AM symposium on 20 November and the BE-AM showcase will demonstrate advanced developments in AM for the construction industry

– The AM Innovation and Standards Summit will bring together industry leaders to discuss the latest innovations and standardization efforts one day prior to Formnext on 18 November.

– The Career Day will provide insights into job opportunities in the AM industry on Thursday, 21 November.

– New Award Concept with 6 categories

– Service Provider Marketplace

What new technologies or products will be showcased at Formnext this year?

The around 860 exhibitors at Formnext 2024 present many innovations, especially in the field of material development. New high-performance polymers and metal alloys offer solutions for extreme applications. The use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to optimize production processes will also be increasingly addressed. Hybrid processes that combine additive and subtractive manufacturing help to increase efficiency. Sustainability remains a key issue – with developments aimed at recycled materials and energy-efficient printing processes. These advances show how 3D printing continues to establish itself as a technology and create new opportunities for various industries. And especially in economically uncertain times, AM solutions also offer economic advantages in competition.

Do you see any trends in the industry this year?

AM is seeing increased adoption across critical sectors like aerospace, healthcare, automotive, and consumer goods. The technology is moving beyond prototyping into end-use part production. The industry is moving towards increased automation and precise process control, integrating advanced software systems to streamline production and ensure quality. Additionally, AM is increasingly integrating with other digital technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and augmented reality to enhance design processes, tracking, and supply chain management. There’s a focus on improving the speed, efficiency, and productivity of AM processes. These trends indicate that the AM industry is rapidly evolving, with a focus on expanding applications, improving efficiency, and integrating with other advanced technologies to drive innovation in manufacturing.

What is new for this year’s show?

Partner Country: Australia

Australia, this year’s partner country, will showcase its strong AM community and globally successful companies. This partnership offers exciting insights into the innovative power of this fascinating country.

Formnext Awards

Formnext is putting exceptional talents and ideas from the world of Additive Manufacturing in the spotlight with its new awards format. This year, for the first time, the Formnext Awards will be presented across six different categories, including young innovative companies, sustainable business ideas, and pioneering technologies.

How can attendees and exhibitors optimise their time in Frankfurt?

To optimize your visit to Formnext 2024, consider the following strategies:

Plan Ahead: review the exhibitor list and floor plan in advance to identify key companies and technologies you want to see. Use the Formnext Navigator app to create a personalized schedule and map out your route through the exhibition halls. Check the agenda for the 3 stages and add presentations to your agenda that align with your interests. Especially, events like the News, Morning talks, Pitchnext Event for startups and the panel discussions on important industry topics can provide valuable insights in a relatively short amount of time.

How do you think artificial intelligence and machine learning will influence additive manufacturing in the future?

Artificial intelligence and machine learning will significantly enhance additive manufacturing by optimizing processes through real-time parameter adjustments and predictive maintenance to reduce downtime. They will improve quality control by enabling real-time defect detection and proactive management during printing. AI will facilitate generative design and topology optimization, allowing for more efficient and innovative product designs. In material development, machine learning will accelerate the discovery of new materials by predicting their properties and matching them to specific AM processes. Furthermore, AI will streamline simulations, making them faster and more accurate. It will also optimize supply chains through better demand forecasting and decision-making in distributed manufacturing. Finally, AI and machine learning will enable automated customization, allowing for efficient mass production of tailored products. Overall, these technologies will make AM processes more efficient, adaptable, and capable of producing complex designs.

How do you think the event contributes to the growth of the additive manufacturing industry?

Formnext significantly contributes to the growth of the additive manufacturing industry by showcasing cutting-edge innovations and new technologies from leading companies. It facilitates knowledge exchange through discussions on current trends and applications, enhancing industry learning. By attracting the largest global crowd in AM, Formnext offers extensive networking opportunities, connecting professionals and fostering collaborations that drive growth. By supporting start-ups through initiatives like the Formnext Start-up or Rookie Award, it introduces fresh ideas and innovations into the market. Finally, as a global event, Formnext provides international exposure for companies, helping to expand markets and accelerate global adoption of AM technologies.

What aspects of Formnext do you find most valuable—networking, product showcases, workshops, etc.?

All of these aspects of Formnext are very relevant, but visitors may prioritize them differently depending on their focus. Nevertheless, exhibitions are the best way to get in touch.

