Formnext 2023: WASP redefines 3D printing with robotics, pellet extrusion, and parametric modeling

Italian 3D printing company WASP is introducing a series of novel technological advancements at Formnext this week.

These latest product line focuses on Liquid Deposition Modeling (LDM) and Fused Granulate Fabrication (FGF) 3D printing, presenting products like CEREBRO, METAMORFOSI, and WASP App. Visitors can explore these new products at WASP’s stand E38 and F39, Hall 11.1. According to the company, WASP is known for its contributions to ceramic and architectural 3D printing and has consistently emphasized sustainability, innovation, and accessibility.

WASP expands 3D printing horizons with new launches

CEREBRO is a notable technological development that connects robotic arms with WASP extruders, aligning with Industry 4.0 standards. This integration facilitates the conversion of robotic arms into 3D printers, allowing them to collaborate with various patented WASP systems. It offers a wide array of options, enabling versatile printing and material compatibility with over a thousand potential combinations, says the company.

WASP has been exploring pellet 3D printing for over eight years, leading to the development of the WASP High Definition Pellet (HDP) line. METAMORFOSI, its new pellet extrusion system, enables precise material control during printing, paving the way for multi-material 3D printing. This technology allows the incorporation of fibers and various materials, tailored for specific characteristics. Integrated with CEREBRO, WASP HDP XL METAMORFOSI is adaptable to both robotic arms and WASP 3D printers. Recent collaboration with Sekisai showcased METAMORFOSI’s versatility, emphasizing its potential for customized color and pattern application, integrated into the G-code.

Developer Tommaso Casucci created Vase Generator in 2014 for ceramic 3D printing. WASP has now introduced WASP App, a parametric 3D modeling software supporting the transition from prototyping to tailored ceramic serial production. Users can adjust shape, dimensions, texture, and slicing settings to design objects. During G-code export, users can specify the desired number of product copies for series production. In combination with WASP 40100 Production, this facilitates 24/7 customized serial production, employing WASP 40100 LDM, Continuous Feeding System, and Automated Production System. This user-friendly interface allows the creation of multiple ceramic product sets daily, regardless of 3D modeling experience.

WASP’s journey in the 3D printing sector

WASP played a pivotal role in advancing sustainable 3D printed architecture. Notably, they used the Crane WASP 3D printer for the Gaia small eco house and the TECLA eco-friendly housing model, both constructed from locally sourced materials. Over nearly four years, WASP collaborated with the Institute for Advanced Architecture of Catalonia (IAAC), to enhance additive manufacturing for sustainable architecture. This collaboration was part of IAAC’s 3D Printing Architecture (3DPA) postgraduate education program, enabling students to delve into research areas, including robotic manufacturing, material research, and performance-based design.

Formnext 2021 saw WASP unveil eight products expanding its large-format 3D printing portfolio. This included six novel 3D printers, five of which are polymer machines optimized for specific filaments or pellets, offering potential cost and time savings for medical and architecture users. The continuous feeding unit and robotic arms enhance WASP’s existing DeltaWASP 40100 system. WASP also introduced the “Industrial Clay” variant. These products streamline the 3D printing workflow, facilitating the deposition of fluidic concrete and plastics and the creation of precise clay automotive prototypes, appealing to various industries and applications.

Featured image shows CEREBRO integration system robotic arms and WASP extruders. Photo via WASP.