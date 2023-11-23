Formnext 2023 sees Ermaksan Additive unveil its new ENAVISION 120: Technical specifications and pricing

Voting closes soon in the 3D Printing Industry Awards 2023. Have your say now!

Turkish equipment manufacturer Ermaksan Additive has introduced its new metal 3D printer, dubbed ENAVISION 120 at Formnext 2023.

Utilizing the Laser Powder Bed Fusion (L-PBF) method, the ENAVISION 120 processes metal powders to attain parts exceeding a 99% density, meeting established industry standards. Users can fine-tune machine parameters according to part geometry and production prerequisites, thereby exerting a significant degree of control throughout the manufacturing process. This adaptability serves to facilitate integration with a spectrum of material types, fostering versatility across applications in dental, medical, and research contexts.

Metal 3D printed dental structures developed using ENAVISION 3D printer. Photo via Ermaksan Additive.

Precision-driven 3D printing for sustainable manufacturing

Highlighting a noteworthy feature, the ENAVISION 120 incorporates layer-by-layer deposition technology, assuring consistent outcomes and minimizing material wastage. Its emphasis on precision underscores its potential to contribute significantly to a manufacturing process that is more sustainable, ultimately leading to reduced production costs.

Tailored for application in laboratories and office settings, this 3D printer boasts a compact design that integrates practical functionality with ergonomic considerations, featuring a circular build volume of 120 mm x 80 mm. This build volume enables the machine to adapt to a variety of designs and concurrently produce up to 180 dental crowns. The circular build platform, strategically designed, aims to optimize the utilization of space, with a specific focus on enhancing efficiency in dental labs and manufacturing facilities.

For businesses considering the ENAVISION 120 for their production workflows, the machine offers features that aim to support the production of components while minimizing material use. Whether applied to dental, medical, or industrial purposes, the circular build volume and simultaneous production capacity position the ENAVISION 120 as a potential option for manufacturers navigating the demands of the current market, says the company.

The ENAVISION 120 metal 3D printer. Photo via Ermaksan Additive.

Technical specifications of the ENAVISION 120 metal 3D printer

Production Area 120 mm Production Height 80 mm Adjustable Layer Height 20-100 μm Laser Type Ermaksan Fiber Laser Laser Power 300 W Scanning System High-Speed Scan Head with F-Theta Lens Scanning System Piece 1 SET Scanning Speed (Up To) 5 m/s Cooling System Air Building Platform Preheat – Electrical Connection (Voltage) 230 V, 1 PH, 50/60 Hz Electrical Connection (Current) 25 / 32 A Inert Gas Argon / Nitrogen O 2 Level 100-2000 ppm Operating System Windows 10 Network Ethernet / Ethercat / USB Control System Beckhoff Industrial PC Processor Intel Core i5 HMI 15.6 in, touch operated

Data Preparation Software Materialise Magics and Modules Data Processing Software Ermaksan Build Processor Supported File Types STL ,( 3MF, AMF, DAE, FBX, VRML … ) Dimension (L x W x H) 1200 x 1050 x 1980 mm Machine weight 1000 kg

