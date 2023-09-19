Formnext 2023 reports substantial exhibitor growth, spotlight on sustainability and 3D printing service providers

Nominate now for the 3D Printing Industry Awards 2023.

Formnext 2023 is ramping up and is set to be a record-breaking event. The world’s leading additive manufacturing trade show has already confirmed 771 exhibitors, booking a gross area of over 50,000 square meters 2 months before it opens its doors.

Running from November 7-10 in Frankfurt, Formnext 2023 will see 3D printing industry leaders showcase their latest innovations across the entire process chain.

What’s more, Formnext’s supporting program will focus on topics such as 3D printing service providers and sustainability. The show’s Nordic partner region is also set to play an important role, offering leading insights on 3D printing in Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland.

The Formnext organizers are pleased with the registration figures for this year’s event. These “excellent” registration figures are said to reflect the “dynamic development” of the additive manufacturing industry in spite of restrained global economic development. An early bird discount will be available for visitor tickets until 10 October, and can be accessed here.

“Even in economically challenging times, Additive Manufacturing is taking on a prominent role in advancing the development of industrial production,” commented Formnext Vice President Sascha F. Wenzler. “That’s because state-of-the-art manufacturing methods like industrial 3D Printing can give companies a real competitive edge. A visit to Formnext can show you how this can be achieved – and you will find the right partners there to help you realize your goals.”

This year’s event will mark a significant milestone in Formnext’s ongoing global domination of the additive manufacturing trade show space. 3D Printing Industry recently attended Formnext South China 2023. Taking place at Shenzhen’s World Exhibition Centre, the event boasted a lineup of 275 companies with 13,183 trade visitors in attendance.

Formnext Vice President Sascha Wenzler. Photo via Messago Messe GmbH

A wide range of world-leading exhibitors

World leading 3D printer suppliers and manufacturers, along with various start-ups and established industrial firms, will be attending Formnext 2023. This wide range of exhibitors will cover the entire additive manufacturing process, including materials, software, design, hardware, production, solutions, post-processing and quality assurance.

The number of international exhibitors has increased to over 60% for Formext 2023. Moreover, a number of joint stands have already been confirmed, and are said to underline Formnext’s global reach.

Hessen Trade and Invest, Bayern Innovativ, Berlin Partner, and the Chemnitz Chamber of Industry and Commerce will continue their ongoing presence at Formnext. Additionally, first time international collaborators will include Canada Makes, Nordic Pavilion and the Australian Victoria Government.

Showcasing the “Service Provider Marketplace”

The “Service Provider Marketplace” is being outlined as one of the highlight’s of this year’s Formnext supporting program. This showcase, premiering for the first time at Formnext 2023, has been organized in collaboration with Daimler Truck and Buses.

This “Marketplace” will provide a location for 3D printing service providers to present applications from the automotive sector which illustrate how additive manufacturing can be successfully deployed. The role of service providers in this process will also be highlighted here.

Leading automotive companies such as Daimler Buses and Brose will also use this space to showcase how they are using additive manufacturing in their production lines.

The Formnext show floor. Photo via Mesago Messe Frankfurt GmbH/Mathias Kutt.

Sustainability and the Nordic region partnership

The Nordic region has been announced as this year’s Formext partner region. Formnext highlights the Nordic countries, including Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland, as being home to leaders in the 3D printer OEM and material supplier spaces, as well as a number of innovative startups.

The Nordic region is also highlighted as being a sustainability leader, with representatives from these countries set to present novel sustainability solutions during Formnext 2023. Indeed, several delegations from the Nordic region have already announced their attendance to this year’s show.

A new and improved conference concept

This year’s Formnext will see a brand new conference concept and presentation program. This program will be spread across three stages in the exhibition halls. These stages will include the Industry Stage, Application Stage, and Technology Stage.

These three focal points will cover significant 3D printing trends, innovations, and applications from a range of exhibitors. It is hoped that these presentations will help visitors to easily and conveniently locate the right 3D printing products or services for them.

A diverse supporting program

Finally, this year’s Formnext supporting program combines popular and established events with new additions.

The Formnext Start-up Challenge is being held for the ninth time, and will reward innovative and viable business ideas from new companies. In-keeping with this year’s sustainability theme, an additional award will also be presented to start-ups who are leading the way with regard to 3D printing and sustainability. The exhibitors in the Start-up Area will present themselves in short sessions as part of the Pitchnext event.

Additionally, Career Day will take place on November 9, and will allow prospective job applicants to learn about career opportunities in the 3D printing industry. Attendees will also be able to receive job advice, and even have a CV photo taken. Elsewhere, companies looking to enter the additive manufacturing space can attend the daily Discover3Dprinting seminars. These seminars are held in collaboration with ACAM, and will provide leading advice and insights.

The Formnext Start-up Challenge 2022 winners. Photo via Messago Messe Frankfurt GmbH/Marc Jacquemin.

In relation to applications, the Working Group AM at VDMA will be showcasing valuable additive manufacturing applications from the mechanical engineering sector. Additionally, the BE-AM showcase will utilize real-life applications to demonstrate advanced developments in 3D printing in the construction industry. The BE-AM Symposium will present numerous background scenarios and future developments in this field.

Industry standards, a crucial topic to the entire 3D printing industry, will once again be discussed by global experts and decision-makers at the ASTM Standards Forum. This will be held in cooperation with USCS, ASTM, ISO and America Makes one day prior to the start of Formnext on November 6 2023.

Featured image shows the Formnext show floor. Photo via Mesago Messe Frankfurt GmbH/Mathias Kutt.