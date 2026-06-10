Formlabs Launches Fuse X1: Technical Specifications and Pricing

Supplier of professional stereolithography (SLA) and selective laser sintering (SLS) 3D printers Formlabs has introduced the Fuse X1, a large-format SLS ecosystem aimed at bringing industrial-grade powder bed fusion within reach of engineering teams, manufacturers, product developers, and service bureaus.

Announced June 9, 2026, the machine is priced from $84,999, can be ordered immediately, and is scheduled to begin shipping in Q4 2026. Formlabs says the Fuse X1 produces production-quality parts in under 24 hours, at up to half the cost per part and three times the throughput of comparable industrial powder bed fusion machines.

The printer offers a 330 × 330 × 565 mm build volume and supports packing densities above 30%, well beyond the 10-15% typically recommended for Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) systems. Despite the industrial positioning, the unit is designed for accessibility: it fits through a standard doorway, runs on single-phase power without specialized HVAC, installs in roughly an hour, and allows five-minute print changeovers without dedicated operators.

“Since the beginning, Formlabs has worked to build the tools that make it possible for anyone to bring their ideas to life,” said Max Lobovsky, co-founder and CEO of Formlabs. “With Fuse X1, we’re bringing industrial-scale SLS printing to a much broader market, making it competitive with traditional mass manufacturing. Customers no longer need to spend half a million dollars or dedicate an entire facility to manufacturing production-grade parts quickly and reliably.”

Fuse X1. Photo via Formlabs.

New Thermal Architecture and AI-Driven Failure Prevention

Two technologies debut with the system. The first, Adaptive Thermal Control, is a thermal architecture built to hold stable conditions throughout the build chamber. It processes 700 times more thermal data per second than the company’s Fuse 1+ 30W and manages 13 independent heating zones, keeping powder at precise, consistent temperatures from the first layer to the last. Formlabs credits this design for the system’s unrestricted part packing and the resulting throughput gains.

The second, Print Intelligence, is a computer-vision-based failure prevention layer that monitors every layer through real-time thermal imaging. When the system identifies a defective part mid-build, it can selectively exclude that part from subsequent layers rather than abandoning the entire job, preserving both material and time.

Beyond the printer itself, the ecosystem includes a modular Build Unit, the Fuse Sift X1 for powder recovery, the Fuse X1 Vacuum Conveyor for automated powder transport, and a higher-capacity version of the Fuse Blast for media blasting and polishing.

Early Adopters: Tesla, Radio Flyer, and Autotiv

Early access customers in automotive and consumer products printed more than 30,000 parts on Fuse X1 units in the four months before the announcement, applying the system to areas ranging from product development to drone manufacturing.

Tesla is using the machine both to speed up development work and to produce end-use parts and tooling for its production line. “With the increased throughput and decreased costs, Fuse X1 has completely changed our perspective on what kinds of projects our lab can support versus what we would have traditionally moved to an injection mold.” Cody Jepson, Engineering Technician, Additive Manufacturing at Tesla Giga NV.

Radio Flyer, the American toy and electric bike maker, shortened prototype lead times for the frame of its Flyer Loop cargo ebike. “With Fuse X1, we can now print an entire Flyer Loop cargo ebike overnight and be gluing it together the next day. So we went from two months to two weeks to a couple of days. I can iterate three times as often with nine times less labor,” said Agostino LoBello, Product Development Engineer at Radio Flyer.

Fuse X1. Photo via Formlabs.

Service bureau Autotiv Manufacturing, which runs more than 200 printers and ships 10,000 parts weekly across the United States, anticipates recouping its investment five times faster than with comparable SLS equipment. “Thanks to about half the upfront cost and about double the throughput, you can get a return on investment extremely quickly,” said Evan LaBelle, CEO of Autotiv.

Fuse X1 parts are also available to US customers through Form Now, Formlabs’ newly launched online 3D printing service. The machine will make its first public appearance at the Reindustrialize Summit in Detroit on June 16.

Business Performance Disclosed for the First Time

Alongside the launch, Formlabs shared financial figures it had not previously made public. The company reported annual revenue above $250 million in 2025, a free cash flow margin exceeding 10%, and more than two consecutive years of profitability.

It describes itself as the largest professional 3D printing company founded since the 1980s, with customers having printed over 500 million parts on its machines. The company also cited a Net Promoter Score of 60 for its Form 4 and Form 4L printers, and was named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in Manufacturing in 2024.

Tech Specs and Pricing

The table below summarizes the Fuse X1’s key specifications, pricing, and availability .

Specification Detail Starting price $84,999 Technology Selective laser sintering (SLS) Build volume 330 × 330 × 565 mm Packing density Over 30% (vs. ~10–15% recommended for MJF) Throughput 3x that of comparable industrial powder bed fusion systems Cost per part Up to 50% lower than legacy industrial SLS and MJF printers Turnaround Production-quality parts in under 24 hours Footprint Less than half the floor space of legacy industrial SLS/MJF systems; fits through a standard door Power requirements Standard single-phase power, no specialized HVAC Installation Approximately one hour Print changeover Five minutes; no dedicated operators required Thermal system Adaptive Thermal Control — 13 independent thermal zones, 700x more thermal data per second than the Fuse 1+ 30W Failure prevention Print Intelligence — AI computer vision with real-time thermal imaging; removes defective parts mid-build Ecosystem components Fuse X1 printer, modular Build Unit, Fuse Sift X1 (powder recovery), Fuse X1 Vacuum Conveyor, high-capacity Fuse Blast Availability Orders open June 9, 2026; deliveries start Q4 2026

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Featured image shows Fuse X1. Photo via Formlabs.