Ford Mustang GTD Achieves Sub-7-Minute Nürburgring Lap with 3D Printed Engineering 

American multinational automaker Ford’s 2025 Mustang GTD has become the first U.S. car to complete a sub-seven-minute lap at the Nürburgring, recording a time of 6:57.685. The achievement was enabled by real-time engineering adjustments and the integration of 3D printed components during testing.

Chief Program Engineer Greg Goodall told The Drive that the team developed and implemented 3D printed parts on-site at the Nürburgring to improve performance and reduce lap times. This approach allowed design refinements to be rapidly tested and incorporated into the vehicle.

Mustang GTD. Photo via Ford.

One key innovation was the hood vents’ “hood flicks,” which Goodall described as “little raised ski slopes on there.” Mustang GTD Vehicle Dynamics Technical Specialist Steve Thompson identified the potential performance benefit of these parts during testing. “Hey, this isn’t in the design, we 3D printed some parts we’ve been testing out here. It’s worth X amount of time on the ‘Ring. We want this. Can you figure out how to make that happen?” Thompson told the team.

Within one to two weeks, Goodall and Design Manager Anthony Colard’s teams finalized a design that delivered the desired downforce while remaining drag-neutral. Colard noted that the team conducted around 20 coefficient drag runs and seven or eight iterations to optimize the part. The updated design was bonded to the hood over the previous raised lip.

The Mustang GTD underwent multiple testing sessions at the Nürburgring throughout 2024 and 2025, including controlled track runs in August 2024, prior to the official sub-7-minute lap attempt. Goodall emphasized the role of the new components in achieving the record: “Without the ‘hood flicks,’ running a sub 7-minute lap around the ‘Ring would’ve been very tight.”

3D Printing Accelerates Performance in Motorsport

Ford’s 2025 Mustang GTD illustrates how AM can enhance performance and overcome engineering challenges.

In August, Motorsports company Andretti Global, part of the TWG Motorsports umbrella, extended its collaboration with 3D printer OEM Stratasys, reaffirming its position as the Official 3D Printing Partner of Andretti INDYCAR. Leveraging Stratasys’ industrial-grade 3D printing systems—including the F370 and Fortus 450mc—along with advanced materials, the team has accelerated the creation of mission-critical components. These include a RVB cooling shroud for the pneumatic shifting valve block, a steering wheel setup beam, helmet cooling adapters, and a damper spring perch tool, among other bespoke parts tailored for high-performance racing.

Similarly, Swedish manufacturing technology company Hexagon extended its long-term partnership with the Oracle Red Bull Racing F1 Team, building on an 18-year collaboration. As the team’s exclusive metrology partner, Hexagon provides advanced 3D scanning and digitalization technologies that enable Red Bull Racing to implement over 20,000 car design changes per season. This precision-driven approach supports the development of vehicles for drivers like reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen.

Want to help shape the future of AM? Join the Expert Committee for our 2025 3DPI Awards, launching later this summer.

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our YouTube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Featured image shows Mustang GTD. Photo via Ford.