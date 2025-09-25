Ford engineers credit 3D printing for Mustang GTD Nürburgring performance

Ford has revealed that 3D-printed aerodynamic components played a crucial role in the performance of the 2025 Mustang GTD during testing at Germany’s Nürburgring. Speaking about the program, Greg Goodall, Mustang GTD’s Chief Program Engineer, said the team relied on additive manufacturing to quickly produce and refine small aero parts known as “hood flicks.”

Mustang GTD Liquid Carbon. Image via Ford.

On-the-fly aerodynamic development

Rather than waiting for conventionally manufactured prototypes, Ford’s engineers used 3D printing trackside to fabricate new parts between test runs. Goodall explained that the process enabled seven or eight design iterations and around 20 coefficient drag tests. Each version was evaluated on the car in real conditions before moving to the next iteration.

The final design provided additional downforce at the front of the vehicle without increasing aerodynamic drag. This outcome was critical for improving high-speed stability and cornering efficiency, key factors in the Mustang GTD’s Nürburgring performance.

T he 2025 Ford Mustang GTD testing at Nürburgring. Image via Ford.

Validation beyond the track

Following the intensive test campaign in Germany, Ford later confirmed the effectiveness of the 3D-printed part through wind tunnel trials in Detroit. These tests verified that the part delivered the same aerodynamic improvements observed on the track, providing confidence that the solution could withstand further development stages.

Ford Mustang GTD. Image via Ford.

3D printing in Ford’s toolkit

The Nürburgring project illustrates how 3D printing allows manufacturers to shorten development cycles for complex performance components. By fabricating parts directly at the track, engineers can respond to test data almost immediately, bypassing delays associated with traditional tooling or outsourced prototyping.

For the Mustang GTD, this meant being able to run multiple real-world tests in a matter of days, compressing what might otherwise have taken weeks. The case also shows how additive manufacturing is being applied not just in prototyping but in directly influencing competitive performance outcomes.

Ford Mustang GTD “Spirit of America”. Image via Ford.

Ford and additive manufacturing

Ford’s Nürburgring trackside prototyping builds on a growing history of additive manufacturing adoption within the company. Last year, Ford revealed it was using Formlabs 3D printers to accelerate prototyping of a new electric SUV. The company has also applied aerospace-grade testing methods to 3D-printed Formula 1 components, underscoring its efforts to validate AM parts under demanding performance conditions.

Most recently, Ford joined Stratasys at RAPID + TCT 2025 to discuss how additive manufacturing is reshaping automotive supply chains. Together, these projects show how Ford is extending the use of 3D printing from prototyping to trackside performance, placing the technology at the center of its development strategy.

Featured image shows the 2025 Ford Mustang GTD testing at Nürburgring. Image via Ford.