FLOW Science Expands Simulation Power for AM, Welding, and Casting

Flow Science, a privately held developer of computational fluid dynamics (CFD) software, has released the FLOW-3D 2025R1 suite. The latest version brings two major modules—FLOW-3D AM and FLOW-3D WELD—into the core product family, alongside significant upgrades to existing offerings for manufacturing, casting, and water engineering. This release emphasizes high-performance computing support, automation, and new simulation models for industrial engineers.

FLOW-3D AM 2025R1 debuts as Flow Science’s latest platform for simulating laser-based additive manufacturing processes. Image via Flow Science.

With the inclusion of FLOW-3D AM, a new platform for simulating laser-based additive manufacturing, users gain access to tools for modeling processes such as powder bed fusion and directed energy deposition. The software introduces a unified user interface and process templates designed to reduce setup complexity and maintain project continuity. For engineers seeking accelerated workflows, high-performance computing support enables additive manufacturing simulations to run up to nine times faster compared to standard workstations. According to company president John Wendelbo, “With the integration of FLOW-3D AM and FLOW-3D WELD into the FLOW-3D product family, we’re putting advanced manufacturing simulation tools into the hands of practicing engineers. These are highly accessible but also extremely accurate solutions. And with scalability and automation capabilities, you have something truly state-of-the-art.”

FLOW-3D WELD 2025R1, focused on precision welding, features a new interface, improved process automation, and expanded physics models. Users can access templates for laser welding and automate model validation, parameter studies, and process optimization. Dedicated support for high-performance computing platforms brings substantial improvements to simulation speed, supporting faster product development in welding applications.

FLOW-3D WELD 2025R1 features a new user interface and automated process templates for laser welding simulation. Image via Flow Science.

The 2025R1 release upgrades particle modeling with a discrete element method (DEM) model, extending the software’s ability to simulate granular material handling, slurry mixing, and particle-laden flows. Enhanced high-performance computing support reduces runtimes for these complex scenarios. Within FLOW-3D CAST, casting engineers receive improved solidification and shrinkage modeling, new porosity analysis formats, and a refined valve model for defect prediction. In high-pressure die casting workflows, the updated porosity-based model enables more accurate thermal profiling during the filling process, supporting detailed defect analysis.

FLOW-3D HYDRO, Flow Science’s dedicated hydrodynamics solution, now incorporates DEM for advanced modeling of particle-particle interactions, including collision and friction. Applications range from simulating rip-rap stability on riverbanks to analyzing grit separation systems and stormwater flows. These improvements enable cost analysis and risk reduction for infrastructure and environmental projects.

FLOW-3D HYDRO 2025R1 introduces enhanced discrete element modeling (DEM) for advanced simulation of particle-particle interactions in hydraulic and environmental engineering. Image via Flow Science.

Founded in New Mexico, Flow Science has established itself as a provider of CFD software for industrial and research applications. The company’s FLOW-3D software is used globally across sectors such as civil and environmental engineering, aerospace, automotive, metal casting, microfluidics, laser welding, and additive manufacturing. Recent expansions have added distribution and support channels in the Americas, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and Asia.

Ongoing developments in high-performance computing integration, particle modeling, and workflow automation position Flow Science’s portfolio for increased adoption in research and industry. For further technical details, product documentation, and case studies, visit the company’s website.

