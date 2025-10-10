Florida International University to Pioneer Large-Scale Cold Spray Application Research

Florida International University (FIU) has acquired a WarpSPEE3D metal 3D printer from SPEE3D, an Australian manufacturer of metal additive manufacturing systems. The machine will serve as a centerpiece at FIU’s Cold Spray and Rapid Deposition (ColRAD) Laboratory, located within the Department of Mechanical and Materials Engineering at the College of Engineering and Computing (EC) campus. The acquisition strengthens FIU’s capabilities in cold spray additive manufacturing (CSAM) and supports its goal of advancing research in large-scale metallic and composite materials.

The WarpSPEE3D system employs a patented Cold Spray Additive Manufacturing process that accelerates metal powders at supersonic speeds to form dense, high-strength components without melting. This enables rapid production of large parts while minimizing thermal distortion. FIU researchers plan to study correlations between processing parameters and structural behavior in 3D printed metallic parts, develop robotic path strategies for complex geometries, and benchmark metallurgical properties against conventionally manufactured components. The system supports materials such as copper, aluminum alloys, and stainless steel, producing components weighing up to 90 pounds and measuring 40 by 30 inches in diameter. Parts can be fabricated in hours rather than weeks.

Dr. Tanaji Paul, Assistant Professor at FIU, said, “At FIU’s ColRAD laboratory at the Department of Mechanical and Materials Engineering, our focus is on using cold spray additive manufacturing to investigate process-structure relationships, optimize robotic path development for large components, and evaluate material performance against traditional techniques. We look forward to seeing how SPEE3D’s technology will enhance our ongoing research in metal and composite additive manufacturing.”

SPEE3D technician Alex Yingst next to FIU team with new WarpSPEE3D printer addition at ColRAD Lab. Photo via Florida International University.

Dr. Tyler Dolmetsch, Research Assistant Professor at FIU, said, “As one of the few large-scale CSAM technologies available, this will enable us to drive novel findings in metal advanced manufacturing research, and the WarpSPEE3D’s openness and flexibility won’t constrain our ambitions. We are eager to explore the wide possibilities, extending from research, translation of innovation to production, to training and education by virtue of the capabilities of the WarpSPEE3D.”

Steven Camilleri, Chief Technology Officer at the Australian manufacturer, added, “We are thrilled to partner with Florida International University and see WarpSPEE3D play a pivotal role in their ColRAD lab. We believe the technology will empower FIU’s large-scale application research, enabling them to address validation gaps between CSAM material advancements and evolving industry needs.”

The Melbourne-based company, founded in 2015, develops metal additive manufacturing systems that use its patented cold spray process to produce dense metal parts at high speed. Its technology is recognized for scalability and cost efficiency compared to traditional manufacturing. Florida International University, a Top 50 public research university with more than 55,000 students from all 50 states and over 140 countries, is a Carnegie R1 institution with an alumni network of more than 340,000. Through its ColRAD laboratory, FIU advances cold spray and rapid deposition research on metallic alloys and composites, contributing to the development of engineering solutions for large-scale applications.

FIU logo printed used WarpSPEE3D metal 3D printer. Photo via Florida International University.

Cold Spray Additive Manufacturing: Expanding Adoption and Technological Refinement

Global adoption of Cold Spray Additive Manufacturing (CSAM) continues to accelerate. Impact Innovations, a German cold spray specialist, recently announced the installation of over 100 Cold Spray systems across more than 30 countries. In the second quarter of 2025 alone, eight EvoCSII units were deployed—its highest quarterly total to date—strengthening the company’s presence in regions including the United States, Germany, India, China, Australia, and South Korea. These systems now serve a range of sectors, from aerospace and industrial research to electrical engineering and cookware production. The company’s EvoCSII platform integrates advanced sensor systems and over 150 adjustable process parameters, allowing consistent deposition efficiency of up to 99.8% and ensuring reproducible results in both laboratory and industrial environments.

At the same time, researchers are advancing the boundaries of the technology’s precision and material capabilities. The Centre for Industrial Photonics at the University of Cambridge has developed Laser-Assisted Cold Spray (LACS), an additive manufacturing technique that combines localized laser heating with cold spray deposition. This hybrid process enables stronger metallurgical bonding, lower residual stress, and the use of harder or more oxidation-resistant alloys that conventional cold spray struggles to process. LACS also reduces material waste and energy use by operating at lower gas temperatures—between 400°C and 700°C compared to up to 1200°C for traditional methods—while supporting repair and remanufacturing of high-performance components in aerospace and energy applications. Researchers at Cambridge are now working toward expanding the process to enable full 3D printing of complex geometries.

Impact Innovations Installs 100+ Cold Spray Systems. Image via Impact Innovations.

Help shape the 2025 3D Printing Industry Awards. Sign up for the 3DPI Expert Committee today.

Ready to discover who won the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards?

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to stay updated with the latest news and insights.

Featured photo shows SPEE3D technician Alex Yingst next to FIU team with new WarpSPEE3D printer addition at ColRAD Lab. Photo via Florida International University.