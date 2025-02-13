flō Optics Secures $35M to Advance 3D Printing for Lenses

flō Optics, an Israeli company developing digital printing technology for coating optical lenses, has raised $35 million in Series A funding. The investment round was facilitated by law firm Naschitz Brandes Amir, with legal guidance from Managing Partner Tal Eliasaf and Associate Gili Aram. This funding will support the company’s transition from development to large-scale production and commercialization.

The funding round was led by key players in the ophthalmic industry, including a strategic minority investment from MEI Systems, a global leader in lens-edging machinery and automation solutions. The partnership highlights flō Optics’ potential to disrupt traditional coating methods with digital printing technology.

The capital will be used to accelerate product development, scale up production, and support customer installations. According to Jonathan Jaglom, Chairman and CEO of flō Optics, the investment marks the company’s transition from the development phase to full-scale commercialization.

flō Optics team. Photo via flō Optics.

“We found an affinity with the disruptive, innovative approach of flō Optics,” said Stefano Sonzogni, President of MEI Systems. “At MEI, we always think outside the box to revolutionize processes and meet our customers’ needs, and we see that same passion driving flō Optics.”

Jaglom emphasized that the funding will allow flō Optics to establish a significant market presence, stating: “This funding round not only validates the market potential of our technology but also aligns us with partners who share our vision for innovation and excellence. We are grateful for the trust investors have placed in us.”

The company’s first commercial product, the Visiōn100, will make its debut at Mido 2025, the world’s largest international eyewear exhibition.

3D Printing in Eyewear Production

Advancements in additive manufacturing are altering traditional eyewear production methods. In 2023, GENERA launched its G1/F1 system for in-store 3D printing of glasses frames, allowing opticians to manufacture frames on demand. The system integrates Henkel’s “Digital Acetate” material, which offers high transparency and vibrant coloration. The platform, branded as Mission Eyewear, is designed to automate the production workflow, reducing manual labor and enabling direct customization at the point of sale.

Elsewhere, Spectra Additive, a company using DLP technology from Austrian manufacturer GENERA, began full-scale 3D printed eyewear production in December 2023. The firm partnered with material specialist Henkel to develop eyewear frames with high precision and repeatability, utilizing the Loctite 3D MED9851 resin. Their target production capacity for 2025 is 30,000 frames, reflecting an increasing shift toward additive manufacturing in the eyewear sector.

Complete 3D printed glasses frame with GENERA’s DLP technology. Photo via Spectra+.

