Flexora: Advancements in 3D Printed Footwear

Flexora, a 3D printed footwear project launched in 2024, has announced the merging of high-resolution printing technology with algorithmic design to create flexible, performance-oriented shoes.

Developed by Global Architecture Studio SASI Studio under the direction of Naomi Kaempfer, Creative Director at 3D printer manufacturer Stratasys, the project focuses on delivering both comfort and functionality. The design incorporates intricate high-definition patterns that enhance aesthetics, durability, comfort, and structural integrity.

“By leveraging algorithmic design and 3D printing techniques, this innovation pushes the boundaries of digital fabrication, offering a personalized, sustainable, and advanced footwear solution,” stated SASI Studio.

A digital render of the Flexora 3D printed shoe. Image via Flexora.

Innovative Footwear Design Through 3D Printing

The design incorporates a biomorphic pattern that seamlessly adapts to the foot’s geometry, optimizing ground interaction and friction while offering a flexible, lightweight fit that feels like a second skin. Flexora leverages 3D printing techniques and algorithmic design to precisely customize shoe structures, allowing each pair to be tailored to the unique shape of the foot and specific performance needs. SASI Studio explained that this approach not only delivers a personalized experience but also provides a sustainable and cutting-edge footwear solution.

3D printing the Flexora. Photo via Flexora.

Stratasys’ Contributions to 3D Printed Footwear Innovation

For years, Stratasys has made contributions to 3D printing in the footwear industry, leveraging its advanced technologies to produce customized shoes. In 2022, the company introduced the J850 TechStyle, a full-color PolyJet 3D printer marketed as being the world’s first additive manufacturing system designed for direct printing on textiles. The printer enables fashion designers and manufacturers to create customized designs for clothing, accessories, and footwear.

In 2024, Stratasys expanded the capabilities of the J850 TechStyle with the launch of the Direct-to-Garment (D2G) feature. This addition allows for printing on a variety of fabrics, including denim, cotton, polyester, and linen. D2G enables fashion brands to personalize clothing products, offering customized solutions to meet specific customer preferences and styles. According to Stratasys, this feature also helps minimize material waste by transforming existing clothing into new, tailored fashion pieces, further enhancing sustainability within the industry.

Expansion of 3D Printed Footwear Technology

3D printed footwear manufacturing offers new solutions for customization, sustainability, and performance.

Gucci, the Italian luxury brand known for blending traditional craftsmanship with modern techniques, unveiled several Cub3d sneakers as part of its Spring Summer 2025 (SS25) collection. The brand developed Demetra, a material made from at least 70% plant-based ingredients, including viscose, wood pulp, and bio-based polyurethane. The bi-material sole combines an EVA-filled interior for cushioning and a TPU exterior, featuring an Interlocking G pattern that creates a 3D effect.

Nike, a global sportswear leader, recently introduced the Air Max 1000, a sneaker crafted using 3D printing. The shoe features a single flexible material that varies in density, ensuring a firm outsole and a softer, adaptable upper. This model was developed in partnership with Zellerfeld, a Berlin-based 3D printing company specializing in footwear.

Elsewhere, Syntilay, a footwear company combining artificial intelligence with 3D printing, launched a range of custom-fit slides. These slides are designed using AI-generated 3D models, starting with sketch-based concepts that are refined through AI platforms and then transformed into digital 3D designs. The company offers sizing adjustments based on smartphone foot scans, which are integrated into the manufacturing process.

