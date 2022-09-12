FlashForge USA launches new beginner-friendly “workhorse” Artemis 3D printer

Desktop 3D printer manufacturer FlashForge USA has announced the launch of its latest Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF) system, the FlashForge Artemis.

While designed to meet the needs of beginners, the Artemis also features a high-temp extruder, meaning that it’s compatible with materials ranging from flexible TPUs to strong and durable PETGs. As a result, FlashForge USA says the machine may be user-friendly, but its “excellent reliability and print quality” make it a “true workhorse,” that could be ideal for both consumer and educational users.

FlashForge USA’s Artemis 3D printer. Image via FlashForge USA.

FlashForge USA’s maturing portfolio

Established in 2013, FlashForge USA is one of the more experienced desktop 3D printer manufacturers in the business. Nearly a decade after launching the original Creator, the firm continues to bring machines to market, designed to have the features and competitive pricing needed to make 3D printing truly accessible to those working from home.

With this in mind, the FlashForge USA portfolio is unsurprisingly packed with usability focused machines like the Adventurer 3 and Adventurer 4. However, the company has also introduced mid-range dual-extrusion 3D printers like the Creator Max, Creator Max 2 and Creator 3 Pro, and begun increasingly targeting the commercial-grade market.

Leading this charge is the Creator 4, the new flagship model in FlashForge USA’s 3D printing range, with an IIDEX (Interchangeable Independent Dual Extruder) setup and sizable 400 x 350 x 500mm build volume. Since launching the system last year, the firm has also gone on to expand elsewhere in its range, releasing its own Filament Humidor Cabinet, for the storage of moisture-sensitive materials.

The new Artemis 3D printer in blue. Image via FlashForge USA.

FlashForge USA’s desktop ‘workhorse’

Made for beginners, tinkerers and teachers alike, FlashForge USA is marketing the Artemis as an accessible but capable system. Central to the machine’s functionality is its direct drive extruder system, which can be heated up to 500°F to ensure smooth filament feeding. This makes printing flexible materials like TPUs easier, and enables the system to process various filaments, lending it broad applications.

When it comes to capacity, the Artemis’ 8.7″ x 7.9″ x 9.8″ build volume should be more than sufficient to meet everyday printing needs, while its swappable build plate allows it to be customized for specific use cases. In fact, the machine comes with glass and PEI magnetic build plates as standard, with one giving models a smoother bottom, and the other being easier to bend and remove models from.

On the software front, the Artemis is also compatible with third-party slicing programs. Users can therefore choose if they want to utilize another 3D printer manufacturer’s software or FlashForge FlashPrint. That said, those who do opt for the latter stand to benefit from a very capable slicer that features model cutting, rotation optimization and auto repair functionality, and runs natively on FlashForge USA’s new system.

Elsewhere, to make it accessible for 3D printing newcomers, the firm has fitted the Artemis with a 4.3-inch touchscreen, which makes adjusting settings or updating firmware intuitive and easy to do. The unit also comes Wi-Fi-ready out of the box, so users can send models from a given slicing software directly to it without any cable attachments, in a way that makes it a clutter-free desktop companion.

FlashForge USA’s Artemis 3D printing range. Image via FlashForge USA.

Technical specifications and pricing

Below are the technical specifications for the FlashForge Artemis 3D printer. Prospective customers can find out more about the machine via the dedicated FlashForge USA website or buy the FlashForge Artemis now for a price of $589.

Print Technology Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF) Number of Extruders 1 Build Volume 8.7″ x 7.9″ x 9.8″ Heated Build Plate Temperature Up to 110°C (230°F) Printer Dimension 16″ x 16.4″ x 18.5″ Filament Diameter 1.75mm Material Compatibility PLA, ABS, HIPS, PETG, TPU 95A Connectivity USB, Wi-Fi, and internal storage Slicing Software FlashPrint / Cura / Simplify 3D File Input Format 3MF / AMF / STL / OBJ / FPP / BMP / PNG / JPEG

