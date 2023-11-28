FlashForge illuminates the holiday season with the Adventurer 5M Pro sale for 3D printing enthusiasts

Leading 3D printing company FlashForge has unveiled its latest addition to the Adventurer series, just in time for the Christmas holiday season.

Priced at $599, the Adventurer 5M Pro is positioned as a compelling option for those considering a new 3D printer or seeking an upgrade, says the company. Boasting features such as rapid print speed, vibration compensation, and fully automatic leveling and calibration, this 3D printer aims to capture the attention of enthusiasts and professionals alike.

“Timely for the holiday season, this printer is more than a technological marvel. It is a testament to our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions for novices and seasoned practitioners in the 3D printing sector,” said FlashForge.

Experience swift and effortless 3D printing

One of the standout features of the Adventurer 5M Pro is its superior print speed of 600mm/s, notably five times faster than the average 3D printer. With the core XY motion system and vibration compensation at play, this system achieves an acceleration speed of 20,000mm/s, ensuring that the layering is smooth and ghosting is completely eliminated. This meticulous process guarantees the accurate alignment of printed layers with the original design as visualized in CAD or slicing software.

Beyond its convenient nature, the setup of the Adventurer 5M Pro caters to users seeking a hassle-free experience. This 3D printer arrives pre-assembled, streamlining the commencement of 3D printing projects for users eager to initiate their endeavors promptly. Further elevating the user experience is the one-click automatic leveling and calibration, simplifying bed leveling and making the process efficient.

For those in the midst of deciding on a 3D printer as a festive gift, FlashForge extends an invitation to explore the advantages presented by the Adventurer 5M Pro. Its unique combination of high-speed performance and user-friendly features positions the 3D printer as an enticing option, says FlashForge.

The Adventurer 5M Pro is available for purchase directly from the FlashForge USA store, with shipments originating from its Los Angeles, California facility. Customers with inquiries can contact the product specialist team.

The Adventurer 5M Pro provides efficiency and high-quality 3D prints. Photo via FlashForge.

Technical specifications of the Adventurer 5M Pro 3D printer

Print Technology FFF (Fused Filament Fabrication) Number of Extruders 1 Print Volume 220 x 220 x 220 mm (8.7 x 8.7 x 8.7 in) Printer Dimension 380(L) x 400(W) x 453(H) mm, (15 x 15.7 x 17.8 in) Plate Leveling Auto-leveling with calibration Connectivity USB Stick, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and Cloud Printing Filament Diameter 1.75mm Filament Compatibility PLA/PETG/TPU (0.4mm nozzle) ABS/ASA PLA-CF/PETG-CF (0.6/0.8mm nozzle) Heated Build Plate Temperature Up to 110°C (230°F) Slicing Software FlashPrint / Polar Cloud / Cura File Input Format 3MF / STL / OBJ / FPP / BMP / PNG / JPEG

Featured image shows FlashForge’s Adventurer 5M Pro desktop 3D printer. Photo via FlashForge.