FlashForge Artemis 3D printer certified as an Authenticated Educational Product by STEM.org 

3D printer manufacturer FlashForge USA’s new FlashForge Artemis system has been granted Authenticated Educational Product status by longstanding US STEM credentialing organization STEM.org.

Awarded only to those 3D printers that meet the body’s strict standards, the trustmark helps consumers identify which is best suited to meeting their needs. With so many models now available, this can be particularly difficult for parents with kids in STEM programs. However, with the Artemis having gained authenticated status, they can now be sure it’ll give student engineers everything they need to flourish.

FlashForge USA Artemis 3D printers. Photo via FlashForge USA.

Boosting STEM study accessibility

The term ‘fourth industrial revolution’ is thrown around a lot in 3D printing. In general, the phrase tends to be used to describe the blurring of lines between digital and physical ways of manufacturing goods. In this context, 3D printers have the potential to change the way production and consumption are connected, as they’re no longer the preserve of big firms, and it’s now possible to print from home.

Over the last ten years or so, FlashForge USA has been at the forefront of this drive to make the technology more accessible to ordinary consumers and hobbyists. Its efforts to support such makers’ innovation efforts has seen the firm launch the accessible Adventurer 3 and Adventurer 4, as well as the more capable Creator Max 2 and Creator 3 Pro.

More recently, the company has also introduced a new flagship model, the Creator 4, an IIDEX (Interchangeable Independent Dual Extruder) system built for commercial-grade applications, alongside its latest entry-level unit, the FlashForge Artemis.

With the Artemis, FlashForge USA is now seeking to accelerate the shift towards 3D printing accessibility, by designing a Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF) system to meet the needs of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) students from kindergarten age right through to the 12th grade, and the institutions offering related courses.

FlashForge USA’s certificate of authentication from STEM.org. Image via FlashForge USA.

An American-exclusive workhorse

FlashForge USA says it has primarily built the Artemis as a “workhorse,” in that its core features are designed to facilitate continuous printing without interruption, ease of use, and the ability to print different types of filament. In doing so, the firm has built a system that allows complete beginners to catch the 3D printing bug, and immediately be comfortable enough to print their very first model.

Other features such as the Artemis’ direct drive extruder system also aid FlashForge USA’s bid to advance 3D printing accessibility. As the extruder can be heated up to 500°F it allows for the smooth feeding of flexible filaments like TPUs, in addition to other polymers like PLA, ABS, HIPS and PETG. The system also comes with an LED touchscreen that makes it easy to operate, even for complete novices.

That said, FlashForge USA points out that when it comes to STEM learning, it is “particularly important to use a high-quality 3D printer that will provide the features and experience to excel.” It’s therefore vital that the machines used to teach such STEM curriculums follow a set of strict standards, to maintain the highest levels of academic integrity.

It’s in this context that the Artemis’ STEM.org-authenticated status can be seen as a first step towards its wider adoption in academia. STEM.org is the longest continually-operating privately-held STEM research and credentialing body in the US. Products seeking its authentication must pass a set of standards that ensure they help students develop the skills needed to thrive in modern STEM careers.

To gain authentication, products must also go through third-party review and evaluation, and be capable of integrating seamlessly into STEM homes and initiatives. Having passed this tough criteria, the Artemis could therefore be seen as ideal for those seeking to enhance the learning experience of budding engineers, either at home or in the classroom.

Technical specifications and pricing

Below are the technical specifications for the FlashForge Artemis 3D printer. Prospective customers can find out more about the machine via the dedicated FlashForge USA website or buy the FlashForge Artemis now for a price of $589.

The FlashForge Artemis is available today and can be purchased directly from FlashForge USA with shipping from its Southern California facility, or via its reseller network. FlashForge USA accepts purchase orders from schools. Contact their product specialists at [email protected] for any inquiries today.

Print Technology Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF) Number of Extruders 1 Build Volume 8.7″ x 7.9″ x 9.8″ Heated Build Plate Temperature Up to 110°C (230°F) Printer Dimension 16″ x 16.4″ x 18.5″ Filament Diameter 1.75mm Material Compatibility PLA, ABS, HIPS, PETG, TPU 95A Connectivity USB, Wi-Fi, and internal storage Slicing Software FlashPrint / Cura / Simplify 3D File Input Format 3MF / AMF / STL / OBJ / FPP / BMP / PNG / JPEG

