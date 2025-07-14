Fizik’s One-to-One Custom Saddle Program Wins Gold at EUROBIKE 2025, Demonstrating Scalable Personalization

Cycling brand Fizik’s One-to-One custom saddle program—developed in collaboration with bike-fitting experts gebioMized and powered by OEM manufacturer Carbon’s 3D printing technology—secured the Gold Award in the Components category at the 2025 EUROBIKE Awards. By seamlessly integrating dynamic rider data, automated design, and additive manufacturing, the program exemplifies scalable personalization in performance cycling.

“It’s clear that a traditional one-to-many saddle design can only provide an approximate solution to very specific problems. With One-to-One, we achieve what every saddle manufacturer has always dreamed of: delivering truly customized support to every cyclist,” said Giovanni Fogal, Brand Manager at Fizik.

Fizik one-to-one production. Image via Fizik

Rethinking Saddle Fit

The saddle is a critical point of contact between rider and bike, heavily influencing comfort, efficiency, and long-term musculoskeletal health. However, most conventional saddles rely on standardized foam densities and fixed shapes, offering limited adaptability to individual biomechanics.

Fizik’s One-to-One program replaces guesswork and trial-and-error with a data-driven process. Through dynamic fit sessions, it captures detailed pressure data from riders in real-world riding positions. This data serves as the foundation for designing saddles precisely tailored to each cyclist’s body mechanics, riding style, and pressure distribution, resulting in enhanced support, reduced pressure hotspots, and improved stability.

From Adaptive Innovation to Precise Personalization

Building on the success of Fizik’s Adaptive saddle line—which introduced multi-zone comfort using Carbon’s 3D printed lattice structures—the One-to-One program takes customization further through a collaboration with gebioMized. After three years of research, they developed sensor mats with 64 high-resolution measurement points combined with proprietary software that monitors how pressure shifts as riders move through different hand and seating positions, including tops, hoods, and drops.

Fizik Enhanced Resolution. Image via Fizik.

Riders participate in personalized fit sessions at select retailers, using their own bikes mounted on a Wahoo Kickr Rollr trainer. Guided by trained fitters with a mobile app, detailed bike setup data is collected while dynamic pressure measurements are recorded across various riding positions. This data is then analyzed—considering factors such as the rider’s discipline and gender—to ensure accurate interpretation.

The results are presented as detailed pressure charts showing average pressure distribution, front-to-rear and side-to-side balance, peak pressure locations, pelvic movement, and overall pelvic alignment. This comprehensive biomechanical profile guides the precise customization of the saddle.

Before finalizing the design, pressure data is collected again with the rider’s bike fitted with the recommended saddle shape, confirming the fit and informing any necessary adjustments. This final dataset serves as the foundation for creating a custom 3D printed lattice padding that compensates for imbalances, relieves hotspots, and enhances stability.

Personalized fit sessions at select retailers. Image via Fizik.

Scalable Manufacturing for Custom Saddles

To make personalized saddles accessible at scale, Fizik uses Carbon’s Custom Production Software to automate and streamline manufacturing. Each saddle topper is digitally tagged, 3D printed on demand, and assembled by skilled technicians at Fizik’s facilities. Completed saddles are then shipped directly to riders.

Customers can optionally return for follow-up sessions, where updated pressure data is compared with initial measurements to evaluate improvements in comfort, stability, and pressure distribution.

3D Printing Gains Momentum in Cycling

Beyond Fizik’s One-to-One custom saddle program, other innovators are leveraging 3D printing to push performance boundaries across the cycling industry.

At the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, metal 3D printing from global engineering firm Renishaw helped Team GB win eight track cycling medals. The company collaborated with British Cycling to 3D print over 1,000 parts for 32 Olympic track bikes using its RenAM 500Q, four-laser metal 3D printer. These parts included an aerodynamic crank, dropouts, seat stay bridge and seat post. The latter was reportedly the first 3D printed component of its kind, featuring a novel design for superior aerodynamics.

Elsewhere, 3D printing materials developer Elementum 3D and German machine tool manufacturer TRUMPF collaborated to enhance INTENSE Cycles‘ M1 downhill race bike. INTENSE leveraged TRUMPF’s metal 3D printing technology to fabricate key components for the bike’s backbone, a pivotal element in improving suspension performance. The project leveraged Elementum 3D’s A6061-RAM2 alloy. This 3D printable material mirrors the alloy employed in INTENSE’s aluminum frames.

What 3D printing trends should you watch out for in 2025?

How is the future of 3D printing shaping up?

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our Youtube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Featured image shows Fizik Enhanced Resolution. Image via Fizik.