Fix Philips products with Prusa Research enabled 3D printed repairs

Health tech giant Philips has introduced a new program that allows consumers to 3D print replacement parts for some of its personal care products, beginning with a pilot in the Czech Republic.

Called Philips Fixables, the initiative is being developed in partnership with Prague-based 3D printer manufacturer Prusa Research, and creative agencies LePub Amsterdam and LePub Milan, according to Little Black Book. While the rollout is starting locally, the downloadable design files are being shared on the global Printables platform, giving users around the world access to them.

Printing repairs for grooming tools

Fixables taps into a growing consumer preference, with 77% saying they would rather repair a product than replace it.

The idea isn’t to let consumers print entire devices or complex internal components, but to provide an easier way to replace smaller accessories, parts that are often difficult to find or not worth shipping.

For example, if the adjustable comb for a OneBlade trimmer breaks or goes missing, users can now print a new one at home. The health tech giant hopes this kind of quick fix might discourage people from discarding otherwise functional products.

To ensure reliability, the company is working with Prusa to make sure the designs meet its quality and safety standards. Still, the final outcome depends on users sticking to the recommended printing materials and settings, as per TheVerge.

For the OneBlade comb, Philips advises printing in standard PLA and following the orientation shown in the file. Changing the print orientation or adjusting settings to save time or filament could reduce the part’s durability.

So far, only one part has been released. However, Philips says more are on the way, including attachments for beard trimmers and components for electric toothbrushes and hair dryers with the date of availability is still undisclosed.

A request form is also available for consumers who want to suggest specific parts for future release, though there’s no guarantee those requests will be fulfilled or when they might be reviewed.

While still early in development, its success will likely depend on how widely Philips expands the catalog and whether it becomes a practical solution for repair.

OneBlade 1-3mm comb. Photo via user Jack Furey/Printables.

Choosing repair over replace

Before entering the personal care products segment, repair culture has left a lasting imprint in the larger manufacturing sector through a wave of initiatives driven by the European Union’s (EU) Right to Repair laws.

Last year, the EU-funded CREDIT project was launched with €5.6 million in support to promote remanufacturing and circular supply chains across Europe. Led by engineering firm Idener and backed by the Horizon Europe programme, the initiative is developing a digital platform that combines AI-powered decision tools, digital twins, predictive maintenance, and traceability systems.

Targeting sectors such as automotive, aerospace, and home appliances, CREDIT aligns with the Right to Repair legislation. With support from partners like Crowdhelix, the project also includes training programs and five use cases to showcase its potential to reduce waste and improve manufacturing efficiency.

A similar focus on decentralized, sustainable production can be seen in Miele’s partnership with Replique, where 3D printed accessories are made available through a distributed manufacturing network.

Launched around the time the Right to Repair legislation took effect, the initiative offers customers a way to replace parts without relying on centralized inventory or lengthy shipping timelines, further reinforcing the shift toward repair-first thinking.

Take the 3DPI Reader Survey — shape the future of AM reporting in under 5 minutes.

What 3D printing trends should you watch out for in 2025?

How is the future of 3D printing shaping up?

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our Youtube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Featured image shows OneBlade 1-3mm comb. Photo via user Jack Furey/Printables.