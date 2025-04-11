First full edition of Würth’s Digital Inventory Services launched

Würth Additive Group launched the first full edition of its Digital Inventory Services (DIS) platform, at the AMUG 2025 conference.

The launch marked the platform’s shift from a minimum viable product to a fully operational system designed to support digital part storage and distributed manufacturing.

First announced at AMUG 2024, the DIS platform allows original equipment manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers to manage validated part files, oversee production workflows, and ensure part availability in real time. It includes encrypted authentication and access control features, and supports OEM-certified manufacturing recipes to maintain quality assurance, traceability, and repeatability across production runs.

“This technology supports our customers as they integrate the next generation of inventory management, with an emphasis on sustainability, security, and scalability,” said Larry Stevens, Executive Vice President of Würth Line Industry Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Americas.

He further explained that Würth’s integration of additive manufacturing into its broader digital supply chain framework is intended to give companies new ways to source, organize, and distribute parts worldwide, while also supporting inventory strategies that reflect operational needs and sustainability objectives.

On another note, 3D printer manufacturer Raise3D partnered with Würth Additive Group to integrate its DF2+ Digital Light Processing (DLP) 3D printer into Würth’s DIS platform, enabling encrypted part distribution and secure, on-demand manufacturing. Debuted at AMUG 2025, the setup marks the first such integration and supports scalable AM use in industrial supply chains.

Würth DIS training. Photo via Würth Additive Group.

Secure digital inventory at scale

Built to function within Würth’s global infrastructure and supplier network, the platform is intended to support users managing complex supply chains and on-demand manufacturing needs. By storing verified workflows and enabling controlled access to digital files, DIS provides tools for just-in-time production while addressing intellectual property protection and consistency in output.

Ahead of the launch, representatives from Würth Additive Group presented details about the platform at the Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS) conference earlier this year.

Dimitrios Mitskos from Würth Canada, Dario Komsic of IMS Verbindungstechnik GmbH & Co. KG, and AJ Strandquist, CEO of Würth Additive Group discussed topics including secure inventory distribution, compliance in additive manufacturing workflows, and the integration of digital inventory systems into existing supply chain infrastructure.

Strandquist described the platform as a response to increasing demand for speed and reliability in industrial manufacturing workflows. “Together, we’re creating secure pathways to manufacture and deliver validated parts—anytime, anywhere,” he said.

In Chicago, AMUG 2025 attendees had access to hands-on demonstrations of the platform and were able to consult with Würth staff on implementation. While the rollout targeted in-person attendees, further details about the platform remain available through Würth’s official product page.

Organizations exploring digital inventory solutions can also connect with DIS Product Manager Victor Kurtz to assess potential alignment with their operational goals.

3D printed part made with Raise3D DF2+ DLP 3D printer. Photo via Würth Additive Group.

Streamlining AM with smart inventory tools

Digital inventories help expand AM into new industries by enabling faster adoption and greater flexibility. Their digital nature allows companies to manage inventory more efficiently and adapt quickly to shifting demand or production needs.

Therefore, 3D printing software developer Authentise partnered with United Performance Metals (UPM) to launch a Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) platform tailored for additive manufacturing. The software offers automated inventory management, live monitoring, and full traceability of materials such as metal powders and build plates.

Designed to reduce manual intervention and improve production efficiency, the VMI system allows users to track component history and manage consignment stock remotely. It also recordes critical build plate data, including thickness and flatness. Beta users, including i3D MFG, adopted the platform to streamline operations and scale production with improved material oversight.

Back in 2022, Finnish 3D printing software developer SelectAM has launched a platform that identifies 3D printable parts from digital inventories, helping businesses assess whether existing components have a viable business case for 3D printing.

Designed to accelerate AM adoption, the software highlights parts and applications best suited for 3D printing. It includes an embedded slicer compatible with major AM processes and enables automated material mapping between conventional and AM materials, streamlining the transition from traditional manufacturing to 3D printing.

