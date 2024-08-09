First 3D Printed Ceramic Jaw Implant Successfully Placed in Patient

A step forward in medical technology was achieved with the successful implantation of the first 3D printed ceramic subperiosteal jaw implant at Kepler University Hospital. The procedure is part of the INKplant project, an EU-funded initiative involving 19 interdisciplinary partners. Developed by Austrian ceramic 3D printing specialist Lithoz and led by Profactor GmbH, the 3D printed dental implant targets patients suffering from severe jaw atrophy—a condition where the loss of teeth leads to significant bone deterioration, making traditional dentures or implants untenable.

Typically, treatment would require invasive bone grafting, unsuitable for many elderly patients due to associated health risks. However, this innovative implant requires no bone grafting and is designed to minimize surgical intervention and recovery time. Made of biocompatible high-strength zirconia using Lithoz LCM technology, the 3D implant was specifically designed to fit under the periosteum (a dense layer of vascular connective tissue enveloping the bones) with only one surgical procedure needed, reducing recovery time by an estimated 75%.

The 3D printed design was a collaborative effort led by the Centre for Medical Physics and Biomedical Engineering at the Medical University of Vienna and Dr. Christoph Staudigl, with additional contributions from BTI Biotechnology Institute and BioMed Centre Innovation GmbH. Following the successful implantation, the implant is expected to be patented and mass-produced by Agensmed GmbH, taking advantage of Lithoz’s 3D printing capabilities.

Zirconia subperiosteal implants, viewed from the top and bottom. Photo via Lithoz.

3D Printing Medical Implants

Earlier this year, the Stratasys J5 Digital Anatomy 3D printer launched at RAPID + TCT. This advanced system is designed for creating realistic, patient-specific anatomical models, which are crucial for preoperative planning. These 3D printed medical models help in reducing surgical planning time and costs while improving patient outcomes by providing highly accurate, biomechanically correct representations of human tissues and structures.



Elsewhere, Materialise has expanded its medical portfolio by acquiring FEops, a company specializing in predictive planning for structural heart interventions. This acquisition underscores the increasing role of 3D printing and digital planning in complex medical procedures, ensuring that implants and surgical plans are tailored to the unique anatomical features of each patient.

Anatomical models 3D printed on the new J5 Digital Anatomy 3D printer from Stratasys. Photo via Stratasys.

Clinical Trials and Future Implications

With the initial success of the ceramic subperiosteal jaw implant showing promising results—clinical stability was observed after 60 days—plans are underway to initiate a clinical trial to systematically assess its efficacy. This trial will be crucial in determining the ceramic subperiosteal jaw implant potential to become a standard treatment for severe atrophic jaws.

What will the future of 3D printing look like?

Which recent trends are driving the 3D printing industry, as highlighted by experts?

