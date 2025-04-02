Firestorm Unveils Fast-Track On-Site Production for Military Sustainment at PC-C5

At Project Convergence-Capstone 5 (PC-C5), Firestorm, a California-based military drone manufacturer, showcased its xCell and Tempest mUAS systems. The demonstration highlighted their potential to revolutionize logistics and sustainment for forward-deployed forces.

During the US Army exercise, Firestorm’s xCell system demonstrated on-site expeditionary manufacturing, enabling rapid production and repair of critical equipment. Notably, xCell fabricated three Tempest B1 platforms for Lockheed Martin’s Long-Term Autonomous Demonstration (LTAD). It also repaired a downed Tempest drone within 72 hours using 3D printed components.

The system played a key role in allied collaboration by producing M777 Howitzer traverse assemblies for a U.S.-UK joint initiative. Additionally, it responded to a DEVCOM request by manufacturing 10 ground sensor components overnight.

Operating the Firestorm xCell. Photo via Firestorm

Firestorm xCell: Advancing Expeditionary Manufacturing

The Firestorm xCell is optimized for expeditionary manufacturing with quick deployment, modular flexibility, and on-demand production. It supports unmanned aerial systems (UAS), spare parts, and mission-critical components in deployed environments. This containerized, semi-autonomous system reduces logistical dependencies while ensuring sustained operational readiness.

The xCell system deploys in two 20-ft or one 40-ft ISO container, allowing easy integration with air, sea, and ground military transport. With a production capacity exceeding 50 units per month, it fabricates UAS platforms, replacement parts, and specialized components. Advanced manufacturing capabilities include additive manufacturing, robotic assembly, and automated production, enabling in-theater manufacturing without factory infrastructure.

Designed for off-grid operations, xCell features an integrated generator power system for reliability in remote or contested areas. Its semi-autonomous nature minimizes the need for specialized personnel, reducing the logistical burden in the field.

Printing parts with Firestorm xCell. Photo: Firestorm

Growing Military Adoption of 3D Printing

The military’s use of 3D printing is expanding rapidly. In 2024, the U.S. Navy deployed several 3D printers, including the XSPEE3D cold spray system from Australian manufacturer SPEE3D and Snowbird Technologies’ SAMM Tech hybrid DED manufacturing system, to evaluate their effectiveness in strengthening military supply chains. The trial aimed to reduce part delivery times from days to hours through a comprehensive “cradle-to-grave” approach.

Elsewhere, Bechtel Plant Machinery Inc. (BPMI) has partnered with Velo3D to deploy the Sapphire XC large-format printer for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program. In collaboration with materials company ATI, BPMI is leveraging Velo3D’s metal additive manufacturing technology to 3D print missile components previously produced via casting, significantly reducing lead times for critical propulsion system parts.

Who won the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards?

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to keep up with the latest 3D printing news.

You can also follow us on LinkedIn, and subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry Youtube channel to access more exclusive content.

Featured image shows the Firestorm xCell. Photo via Firestorm.