Firestorm to Deploy HP’s 3D Printing Technology in Field-Ready Mobile Units

Firestorm Labs, a San Diego–based provider of modular, rapidly deployable unmanned aerial systems manufactured using additive technologies and advanced manufacturing systems, has secured exclusive distribution rights from HP Inc., a technology company specializing in printing and computing solutions, for its mobile Multi Jet Fusion 3D printing technology. That agreement positions the San Diego developer as the sole provider of HP’s high-performance polymer printers in field-deployable units, enabling on-site production in commercial, humanitarian and medical contexts.

At the heart of this partnership lies the modular UAS specialist’s xCell system, which integrates HP’s Multi Jet Fusion printers into two expandable 20-foot containers. Each module operates on power generators, battery backups or standard electrical sources, allowing deployments to forward operating bases, disaster zones and remote medical outposts. Scalable design supports real-time manufacturing of mission-critical components and unmanned aerial systems at point of need, bypassing traditional logistical delays.

Ian Muceus, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Firestorm, described the collaboration as transformative. “For nearly a decade, we’ve trusted HP’s technology to meet high-volume, high-quality demands of polymer additive manufacturing. Now, we’re able to take that capability directly to the edge—military bases, disaster zones and remote medical outposts—where time and logistics matter most. HP has built an incredibly mature ecosystem of equipment that supports the print process, and this collaboration is going to take everything to the next level. We’re excited to keep pushing boundaries, fine-tuning print settings, developing new materials and maximizing throughput, material properties and lightweighting.” François Minec, Vice President and global Head of Sales and Business Development at HP Additive Manufacturing Solutions, added that this effort “is about empowering first responders, aid organizations and military units with the ability to manufacture solutions wherever they are. Our vision is to empower businesses and communities with scalable, localized production that enhances efficiency, reduces waste and provides critical solutions when and where they’re needed most.”

Hear directly from HP and Firestorm at this year’s Additive Manufacturing Advantage: Aerospace, Space & Defense. Final free registration spots – secure yours now.

Firestorm’s xCell platform integrates HP’s Multi Jet Fusion 3D printing technology into a field-deployable container system. Image via Firestorm.

Mobile additive manufacturing enables Firestorm to pursue its vision of a distributed, resilient global production network. Customers can leverage regional and localized supply chains to adapt to material shortages, deliver parts more quickly and customize products based on immediate requirements. Distributed production solves challenges associated with contested logistics, scenarios in which traditional supply routes may be unavailable or compromised.

That agreement also signals an investment in high-tech workforce development. The specialist’s expanding ecosystem will require skilled technicians, engineers and logistics experts to operate, maintain and deploy xCell units. Growth of mobile manufacturing solutions is expected to generate new roles in system operations, maintenance and UAS assembly, training a generation of professionals in expeditionary fabrication techniques.

Expeditionary manufacturing moves fabrication from centralized facilities to on-demand field production, improving responsiveness across sectors from defense to disaster relief. xCell systems are designed for scalable deployment, supporting increased field use of mobile 3D printing for urgent manufacturing needs.

Firestorm’s xCell in the field. Photo via Firestorm.

Global Developments in On-Site Defense Manufacturing

Project PRABAL demonstrated India’s first on-site 3D printed military bunker at 11,000 feet in Leh, under a collaboration between deep-tech firm Simpliforge Creations, the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad and the Indian Army. Engineers deployed a custom robotic 3D printing system designed for high-altitude, low-oxygen conditions, using a locally sourced concrete mix optimized for strength and durability. Printing of the form-optimized protective structure took approximately 14 hours, with full project execution completed in five days under extreme temperature fluctuations and reduced oxygen levels, proving indigenous technology can overcome harsh operational environments and deliver rapid field-ready solutions.

SPEE3D, a specialist in high-speed metal additive manufacturing, showcased its XSPEE3D system during the Department of Defense Point of Need Manufacturing Challenge in Melbourne, Australia, by producing metal parts in sub-zero conditions with laboratory-grade material properties. Encased within a standard 20-foot shipping container, this Cold Spray Additive Manufacturing platform requires only a power connection to operate and can fabricate components up to 0.9 metres in diameter and 0.7 metres in height at roughly 100 grams per minute. Evaluation by the Department of Defense Manufacturing Innovation Institute confirmed the XSPEE3D system’s suitability for battle damage repair and large-component production in austere cold-weather environments.

US soldiers with copper part printed with XSPEE3D in CRREL location. Photo via SPEE3D.

AMAA 2025 is here. One event. Countless insights. Secure your space now.

Ready to discover who won the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards?

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to stay updated with the latest news and insights.

Featured image shows Firestorm’s xCell platform integrates HP’s Multi Jet Fusion 3D printing technology into a field-deployable container system. Image via Firestorm.