Firehawk Aerospace to Develop Further Shelf-Stable Propellant Technology Under Phase II SBIR Contract

Firehawk Aerospace, a manufacturer of advanced energetic systems for defense applications, announced it has been awarded a US$1.25 million Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract by AFWERX, the innovation arm of the Department of the Air Force, supported by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL). The funding will advance Firehawk’s work on next-generation shelf-stable propellant technologies to support national defense initiatives.

“Our team looks forward to further demonstrating the performance, scalability, and affordability of our propellant solutions for air-to-air weapon systems,” said Mike Stark, President of Firehawk Aerospace.

AFWERX, through programs like SBIR, supports emerging technologies that address critical operational needs, connecting small businesses to defense priorities and contributing to a more resilient industrial base.

Michael Stark, Firehawk President and George Liddell, Director of Operations. Photo via Firehawk.



Firehawk’s Technological Developments

Under the Phase II contract, Firehawk conducts a comprehensive study of its additive manufacturing approach to solid propellants. The project scope includes formulation development, subscale motor validation, full-scale static-fire demonstrations, lifecycle cost analyses, and performance assessments.

By combining advanced manufacturing techniques with production methods, Firehawk is working to modernize solid rocket motor design and production. The company’s goals include improving shelf life, facilitating efficient storage and deployment, and enabling rapid activation in contested or remote environments, helping to ensure a resilient, domestically sourced supply chain for critical energetic materials.

3D printing rocket fuel rods. Photo via Firehawk Aerospace.

Recent AFWERX Awards Supporting Defense Innovation

In November 2024, AFWERX awarded Kansas City-based startup Raven Space Systems a US$1.8 million Phase II Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) contract to develop 3D printed reentry aeroshells for hypersonic flight testing. Raven Space Systems is collaborating with SpaceWorks Enterprises and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign’s Center for Hypersonics and Entry System Studies (CHESS) on the project.

Similarly, AscendArc secured a US$1.8 million Phase II STTR contract to advance its Rapid, Scalable Geosynchronous Bandwidth technology. In partnership with Portland State University, AscendArc aims to enhance secure, resilient military communications to address critical U.S. Department of Defense operational needs.

