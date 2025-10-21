Firefly Aerospace Expands Defense Footprint with $855M Acquisition of SciTec

Firefly Aerospace, U.S. private aerospace company, has announced plans to acquire SciTec, U.S. defense and intelligence technology company, in a transaction valued at approximately $855 million, consisting of $300 million in cash and $555 million in newly issued Firefly shares priced at $50 each.

The deal is designed to integrate Firefly’s launch, lunar, and orbital service capabilities with SciTec’s mission software, low-latency AI, and data processing systems used in missile warning, tracking, and multi-domain defense operations. Firefly stated the acquisition will enhance its ability to deliver software-defined, integrated defense solutions, including for programs such as Golden Dome, while strengthening its position within U.S. intelligence and defense markets.

“The acquisition of SciTec enhances our ability to support a growing number of defense missions and provides us with a significant operational advantage,” said Jason Kim, CEO of Firefly Aerospace.

Firefly engine test. Image via Firefly Aerospace.

Strengthening Defense and Intelligence Capabilities

SciTec contributes technologies for missile defense, ISR, space domain awareness, and autonomous command-and-control, along with systems for ground and onboard processing tailored to responsive operations. These capabilities are expected to complement Firefly’s rapid-response launch vehicles, lunar landers, and orbital platforms, creating a vertically integrated framework spanning sensors to space systems.

For the twelve months ending June 30, 2025, SciTec reported $164 million in revenue, largely from defense, intelligence, and commercial contracts. Earlier this year, it received a $259 million U.S. Space Force award to expand the FORGE ground processing framework, supporting missile-warning and tracking networks.

Pending regulatory approvals, the acquisition is expected to close by the end of 2025. After completion, SciTec will operate as a Firefly subsidiary led by current CEO Jim Lisowski, reporting to Kim.

JMITS is the 2nd generation test instrumentation capabilities delivered to the DoD test community. Photo via SciTec.

