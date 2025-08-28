Fire-Resistant 3D Printed Homes Debut in Colorado

Two fire-resistant houses have been built in Buena Vista, Colorado, using 3D printed concrete walls rated at the highest level of fire safety. Each 1,100-square-foot property was developed by VeroTouch, a construction technology company founded in Colorado in 2023, in collaboration with COBOD International, a Danish supplier of industrial-scale 3D printers for construction. The concrete used carries an A1 classification, meaning it does not contribute to combustion at any stage. That characteristic is significant in Colorado, where nearly half of the state’s population lives in wildfire risk zones.

Construction of the superstructure for one of the homes was completed in just 16 days. COBOD’s BOD2 printer, which follows a programmed path to deposit material, reduced labor requirements and maintained consistent build quality. VeroTouch emphasized that the ability to adapt the concrete mix to local conditions, an option enabled by COBOD’s open-source material approach, makes the method suitable for wildfire-prone regions, seismic zones, and extreme climates.

Each of the two 3D printed homes covers 1,100 sq. ft. (102 m²). Photo via COBOD International.

Design choices were used to illustrate versatility. One house displays the layered finish typical of 3D printing, while the second was coated with stucco to blend with conventional architecture. “In an era of fast housing, VeroTouch is creating legacy homes that can be passed down, rather than torn down,” said Grant Hamel, Chief Executive Officer of VeroTouch. “Beyond merely great design, we’re proud that VeroVistas homes offer a level of resilience to natural disasters like wildfires unmatched by any other product in this region. Because of that, we expect these homes to be standing strong 100 years from now.”

At a price of about $625,000, the VeroVistas homes align with averages in Colorado’s mountain communities. Unlike timber construction, which remains dominant across the United States, the concrete walls used here do not fuel fire spread, providing stability and protection in high-risk areas. State officials underscored how safety can be combined with affordability. The project received backing from Colorado’s Innovative Housing Incentive Program (IHIP), an initiative supporting the construction of 7,500 homes over three years. “We are proud to accelerate innovation in housing to better address Colorado’s housing needs,” said Governor Jared Polis. “The unveiling of these 3D printed homes is a great example of how we can support new building methods to create more housing now.” Eve Liebmann, Executive Director of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade, added: “We commend VeroTouch for helping increase the supply of housing, which will allow more Coloradans to live in the communities they love.”

With high-quality appliances, the 3D printed homes offer residents excellent living standards at competitive market prices. Photo via COBOD International.

Following completion of the first two houses, VeroTouch has started a 32-home neighborhood in Salida, a growing community nearby. Construction of the first unit has begun, and the company has expanded its workforce to meet demand. The firm emphasizes its strategy of working with local contractors to integrate new technology into regional economies while maintaining jobs.

The Colorado-based builder was established with the aim of addressing housing shortages through private-sector invention and investment. Its hybrid construction model combines 3D printed concrete for structural walls with offsite panelized systems for interiors, reducing waste, shortening timelines, and improving energy efficiency. VeroTouch describes housing as a fundamental human right and seeks to demonstrate that advanced construction processes can deliver longer-lasting and more resilient buildings than conventional methods.

Interior finishing of the 3D printed homes was completed in collaboration with regional contractors. Photo via COBOD International.

COBOD International, headquartered in Copenhagen, operates globally with more than 85 large-scale construction printers deployed across North and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its technology has been used to construct one- to three-story residential, commercial, and public buildings, as well as industrial infrastructure including data centers, tanks, and wind turbine towers. The company envisions automating half of all construction processes through multifunctional robots based on 3D printing. Backed by investors including General Electric, CEMEX, Holcim, and PERI, COBOD employs over 100 staff representing 25 nationalities from offices in Denmark, the United States, and Malaysia.

“3D construction printing provides a safer, more efficient, and sustainable way to build,” said Philip Lund-Nielsen, Co-founder and Head of Americas at COBOD International. “Colorado investing in broader application of 3D construction printing shows that this scalable method can help address the housing crisis, not only in Colorado, but across the U.S.”

