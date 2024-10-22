Findings disclosed on MIT’s research breakthrough in electronics manufacturing

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) researchers have demonstrated a significant breakthrough in 3D printing by creating fully 3D printed resettable fuses, key components in active electronics.

Typically reliant on advanced semiconductor fabrication processes, these devices were produced using standard 3D printing hardware and an inexpensive, biodegradable polymer material infused with copper nanoparticles. Partially funded by Empiriko Corporation, this development could eventually bring electronics production to businesses, labs, and homes worldwide.

Published in Virtual and Physical Prototyping journal, this research addresses challenges highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic, where a shortage of semiconductor fabrication facilities led to a global electronics supply disruption. By making electronics manufacturing more accessible, this technology could reduce dependence on specialized fabrication centers.

“This technology has real legs. While we cannot compete with silicon as a semiconductor, our idea is not to necessarily replace what is existing, but to push 3D printing technology into uncharted territory. In a nutshell, this is really about democratizing technology. This could allow anyone to create smart hardware far from traditional manufacturing centers,” said Luis Fernando Velásquez-García, a principal research scientist in MIT’s Microsystems Technology Laboratories (MTL) and senior author of the research.

Thermal imaging of MIT’s 3D printed semiconductor-free logic gates. Image via MIT.

Discovery born from magnetic coil research

During their work on fabricating magnetic coils using extrusion printing, researchers observed a unique behavior in copper-covered polymer filament. When subjected to large electrical currents, the material displayed a sharp spike in resistance, which quickly returned to normal after the current ceased.

This unexpected phenomenon prompted the team to explore its potential in semiconductor-free transistors capable of performing switching functions essential for basic electronic operations.

In assessing the significance of this discovery, the researchers noted that such behavior could enable a degree of “smart” functionality in electronic devices made via 3D printing. They recognized that this could elevate the capabilities of standard 3D printing hardware by integrating basic switching components into the printed objects.

While the team initially attempted to reproduce this phenomenon using other printable materials, including carbon nanotubes and graphene, those efforts were unsuccessful. The researchers hypothesize that the unique response in the copper-covered polymer results from the expansion of copper particles when heated by an electrical current, causing resistance to spike.

As the material cools, the particles contract and the resistance returns to its original state. They also believe the polymer itself undergoes a structural transformation during the heating process, switching from crystalline to amorphous and then back again, a behavior known as the polymeric positive temperature coefficient (PPTC).

Simplified diagram of the PPTC phenomenon. Considerations regarding the semi-crystalline nature of most polymers (i.e. they typically consist of both a crystalline and an amorphous phase) are left out of the figure for clarity. Image via MIT.

Although the 3D printed devices do not match the performance of silicon-based transistors, they completed over 4,000 switching cycles without signs of degradation. According to the researchers, these devices are currently limited to sizes of a few hundred microns, which is far larger than the nanometer-scale transistors used in modern electronics.

However, the team emphasized that many engineering applications do not require the highest-performance chips, and in some cases, simpler devices are sufficient for achieving functional outcomes.

Beyond performance, the 3D printing method offers several environmental benefits. It uses biodegradable materials, consumes less energy, and produces less waste than traditional semiconductor fabrication. The polymer material could also be covered with other functional particles, such as magnetic microparticles, to add further capabilities.

Roger Howe, a Professor of Engineering at Stanford University who was not involved in the research, pointed to potential applications such as on-demand 3D printing of mechatronic systems, particularly in space exploration. He remarked that this development showcases the ability to produce active electronic devices using extruded polymeric materials in 3D printing processes.

Looking forward, the researchers plan to refine the 3D printing process to produce more advanced circuits and fully functional electronic devices. Their plans include fabricating a magnetic motor through extrusion printing alone and improving the overall performance of the devices they create.

MIT’s electronic manufacturing developments so far

MIT researchers have conducted various research focused on electronics manufacturing. Most recently, MIT researchers developed a method to 3D print compact, magnetic-cored solenoids that are more powerful than those made with traditional methods. Using a modified multi-material 3D printer, the team produced solenoids in a single step, incorporating insulating, conductive, and magnetic materials.

These solenoids are 33% smaller and generate a magnetic field three times stronger than those made with other 3D printing techniques. According to the team, this approach could democratize the production of essential electronic devices, especially in remote areas or space missions, where local fabrication is needed to reduce costs and waste.

Elsewhere, MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) developed LaserFactory, a hardware add-on that transforms commercial laser cutters into hybrid 3D printers capable of fabricating fully functional electronic devices. LaserFactory integrates laser cutting, a silver paste extruder for electrical connections, and a pick-and-place system for assembling components like batteries and motors.

Users can design custom devices with embedded electronics, such as drones, using a specialized software toolkit. This technology sought to make building robots and other devices more accessible, enabling rapid prototyping for makers and potentially broader adoption in the future.

