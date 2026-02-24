Filamentive launches rPA12 filament made from recycled MJF powder waste

Filamentive, a UK-based supplier of sustainable 3D printing materials, has launched rPA12, a nylon 12 filament manufactured from 100% recycled Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) powder waste. The material is intended for industrial and professional FFF/FDM applications where PA12 is commonly specified.

Multi Jet Fusion is widely used for producing PA12 components at scale in manufacturing environments. Powder can be reused within defined refresh ratios, but it cannot be recycled indefinitely. Over time, powder ages and properties shift, requiring the addition of virgin material. That process leaves a portion of PA12 as surplus material with limited reuse pathways within MJF production workflows.

rPA12 was developed in collaboration with 3devo, a company specializing in extrusion and recycling systems for additive manufacturing materials. According to Ravi Toor, Managing Director of Filamentive, the company considers the product commercially distinct. “rPA12 is what we believe to be the world’s first commercially available filament made entirely from recycled MJF powder waste,” said Toor. “We’re proud to be working alongside 3devo to deliver circular economy solutions that reduce the environmental impact of 3D printing— not just in principle, but in practice.”

Recycling PA12 powder into nylon filament. Photo via Filamentive

Material characteristics align with the established performance of PA12 used in additive manufacturing. rPA12 retains toughness combined with functional flexibility, along with resistance to heat, wear, oils, greases, and fuels. Nylon 12 is known for lower moisture absorption compared with nylon 6. Drying remains necessary to ensure consistent extrusion and print quality.

Supply format consists of 1.75 mm diameter filament delivered on 1 kg spools. Extrusion results in a natural off-white color. Slight shade variation may occur between batches due to the recycled origin of the feedstock, a common characteristic of mechanically recycled polymers.

As of February 2026, Filamentive describes the release as an early-stage but market-ready “V2” product. Two practical applications are outlined. First, rPA12 provides a recycled nylon option for engineering applications that would otherwise rely on virgin polymer. Second, the material serves as a case study for high-volume MJF operators evaluating closed-loop production models focused on improved material utilization. Converting unused powder into extrusion-grade filament keeps PA12 in circulation within additive manufacturing supply chains and reduces reliance on new nylon production.

Filamentive’s rPA12. Photo via Filamentive.

rPA12 is available from UK stock through Filamentive’s website.

Industrial filament performance and manufacturing constraints

Industrial filament development increasingly focuses on meeting defined electrical and mechanical thresholds rather than general-purpose use. Polymaker, a 3D printing materials provider, recently introduced Fiberon PA612-ESD, a nylon 612 filament reinforced with carbon nanotubes and carbon fibers to enable electrostatic discharge protection. The conductive structure dissipates static charge while maintaining mechanical strength suitable for jigs, housings, and fixtures used in electronics manufacturing. Published data show tensile strength of 84.3 MPa in the X-Y direction under dry conditions, declining to 73.6 MPa with moisture exposure. Z-axis strength drops to 21.5 MPa dry and 19.2 MPa when wet. Heat deflection temperature reaches 157°C at 0.45 MPa. Surface resistivity varies with nozzle temperature, with optimal conductivity reported between 300°C and 320°C. Abrasive reinforcement limits brass nozzle lifespan to approximately nine hours, requiring hardened alternatives for sustained production.

Manufacturing scale and process control also shape filament viability. 3D-Fuel, a thermoplastic filament manufacturer based in Fargo, North Dakota, expanded extrusion capacity and permanently reduced prices following automation upgrades and tighter process controls. Price reductions ranged from 5.6% to 24.9% across multiple materials. Dimensional tolerances are maintained within ±0.02 mm, with in-house drying, winding, and packaging to ensure batch consistency. Cost reductions were attributed to throughput gains and operational efficiency rather than changes in resin formulation. These developments underscore that industrial filament adoption depends on both measurable material performance and controlled production economics. Within that environment, Filamentive’s rPA12 enters as a feedstock-origin intervention rather than a formulation-based modification.

Fiberon PA612-ESD filament spool next to a 3D printed ESD-safe fixture. Photo via Polymaker.

Featuied photo shows Recycling PA12 powder into nylon filament. Photo via Filamentive