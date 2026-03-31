Farsoon Unveils its Two New Large-Format Metal 3D Printers: Technical Specifications and Pricing

Chinese 3D printer manufacturer Farsoon Technologies launched two new large-format metal powder bed fusion systems at TCT Asia 2026: the FS812M-U and the FS1311M-U.

The FS812M-U builds on the manufacturer’s established 800-series platform, keeping the 810 x 810mm build area intact while extending build height to 1,700mm and shaving 41% off the machine’s physical footprint compared to its predecessor.

At the other end of the scale sits the FS1311M-U, a considerably larger system with a 1,310 x 1,310 x 1,650mm build volume and a 16-laser configuration built for manufacturers that need to produce meter-scale metal components in volume. Both machines are aimed at aerospace and automotive. The FS1311M-U also targets the energy sector, where the need for large, complex metal components is equally demanding.

The FS812M-U metal 3D printer. Image via Farsoon Technologies.

A Closer Look at FS812M-U and FS1311M-U

Farsoon’s 800-series dates back to 2021, and by the manufacturer’s own count, more than 40 of those earlier systems are now running in facilities globally.

The FS812M-U is not a clean-sheet design so much as a considered refinement, one built on four years of iteration on the 800-series platform to improve productivity, part quality, and process control at large format. Taller components, such as grid stabilizer fins or hypersonic precoolers, have typically forced manufacturers to either add extensive support structures or split parts across multiple builds and join them afterward.

The 1,700mm build height on the FS812M-U reduces the need for both, with downstream effects on material consumption and post-processing time. The smaller footprint, meanwhile, matters in production environments where floor space is allocated carefully and the economics of square footage are real.

Configurable with 8 or 10 lasers as standard, the machine also supports an optional beam shaping module for customers looking to push throughput further. Keeping that optical system stable over long runs is a non-trivial engineering problem, and Farsoon has addressed it with multiple independent cooling circuits that actively manage temperature across all optical components.

The aim is to prevent the kind of thermal drift that can compromise beam quality and laser positioning accuracy when a build stretches across hundreds of hours. Rounding out the process control side are a closed-loop chamber pressure system, dual oxygen sensors, and continuous monitoring of pressure, humidity, and oxygen levels throughout each print cycle.

A redesigned blade replacement mechanism, which allows tool-free changes inside the build chamber, is a smaller but operationally useful addition for facilities running back-to-back production jobs.

Where the FS812M-U refines an existing formula, the FS1311M-U operates at a scale that pushes into less-populated territory for commercial PBF. A build platform of that size enables integrated part manufacturing, where components that would otherwise be produced separately and assembled can instead be printed as a single piece, removing joints that add weight and potential failure points.

Farsoon is claiming build rates of up to 1,440 cm³/h in Ti-6Al-4V at a 150µm layer thickness, figures that, if they hold up under production conditions, would put the system among the more productive platforms in its class.

A permanent filtration system keeps the machine running across extended jobs without requiring shutdowns for maintenance, and the airflow design draws on a multi-layer gas flow architecture with an air-wall configuration to suppress turbulence and prevent contamination from accumulating over the build area.

Across both platforms, Farsoon has built in MES connectivity, closed-loop powder circulation, and a three-station layout that decouples loading, printing, and unloading so each can proceed without waiting on the others.

The FS1311M-U metal 3D printer. Image via Farsoon Technologies.

Technical specifications and pricing

Interested readers can contact the manufacturer or visit the official website to learn about pricing and more details.

Specifications FS812M-U Series FS1311M-U Series External dimensions (W × D × H) 6680mm × 4110mm × 6500mm 9500mm × 6000mm × 6500mm Forming dimensions (W × D × H) 810mm × 810mm × 1700mm 1310mm × 1310mm × 1650mm (including substrate thickness) Powder processing system Full-process powder handling system under inert gas protection Full-process powder handling system under inert gas protection Equipment net weight Approximately 23,000 kg Approximately 52,000 kg Thick powder layer Adjustable from 0.02 to 0.1 mm Adjustable from 0.02 to 0.1 mm Scan speed Up to 10 m/s Up to 10 m/s Laser system Fiber lasers, 500W×8/10, 1000W × 10 Fiber laser, 500W/1000W × 16 Galvanometer scanning system Fixed focus Fixed focus Data processing and system control software and operating system BuildStar, MakeStar BuildStar, MakeStar, 64-bit Windows 10 Software Functions Manual and automatic control modes, online real-time modification of construction parameters, 3D visualization, diagnostic functions, and support addition functions. Manual and automatic control modes, online real-time modification of construction parameters, 3D visualization, diagnostic functions, and support addition functions. Operating ambient temperature 22-28℃ 22-28℃ Inert gas consumption (printing process) 12-15 L/min (nitrogen/argon) 25-35 L/min (nitrogen/argon) Data format STL STL Power requirements 380V±10% 3~/N/PE, 50HZ, 70A/73A/114A 380V±10% 3~/N/PE, 50Hz, 108A/158A Molding materials Nickel-based superalloys, titanium alloys, etc. Nickel-based superalloys, titanium alloys, etc.

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Featured image shows the FS1311M-U metal 3D printer. Image via Farsoon Technologies.