Farsoon unveils HT601P-2 large-format CO₂ PBF system at Formnext 2025

Farsoon, a global manufacturer of industrial polymer and metal 3D printing systems, introduced the HT601P-2 at Formnext 2025 in Frankfurt. The new large-format polymer powder bed fusion (PBF) machine is designed for high-volume production, building on the architecture of the Flight HT601P-4 to deliver continuous manufacturing, advanced process control, and improved part quality.

Large-format dual-laser platform for serial production

The HT601P-2 features a 600 × 600 × 600 mm build volume intended to support large industrial components as well as densely packed batches of smaller parts. Two 100 W CO₂ lasers operate simultaneously, enabling higher throughput and reducing cost-per-part compared to standard SLS systems.

According to Farsoon, the system can produce up to 12 kg of final parts per day at 12% nesting density, marking a significant efficiency improvement for polymer PBF users seeking serial production capacity.

The HT601P-2 is engineered to deliver highly uniform mechanical properties across the full build volume, helping manufacturers stabilize part quality for industrial qualification workflows. Farsoon highlights consistent energy delivery and part behavior across the entire platform, less than 5% mechanical variation, and improved reliability that reduces waste and shortens certification timelines.

HT601P-2 machine. Image via Farsoon.

Advanced process control and thermal stability

The system integrates process monitoring, optics, and thermal-management features to support precise polymer sintering. Digital galvo scanners with dynamic focus maintain consistent spot size and energy density across the 600 mm optical field. A top-loading, bottom-feeding powder supply ensures dense, homogeneous recoating while minimizing streaking and layer defects.

A multi-zone thermal control system maintains ±3°C chamber uniformity. An optional infrared camera provides real-time documentation and quality verification, enabling more consistent, isotropic part performance in demanding applications such as aerospace, automotive, and high-value consumer goods.

Continuous manufacturing with interchangeable build cartridges

The HT601P-2 incorporates an interchangeable build cartridge system that reduces downtime between jobs. Cartridge pre-heating is handled directly inside the machine, lowering ancillary equipment costs and simplifying factory integration. According to the company, the compact footprint supports high-density production layouts, improving output per square meter and reducing operational cost.

Material versatility for high-performance polymers

With chamber temperatures reaching 220°C, the system supports a range of engineering-grade polymers, including PA6, PA11, PA12, PBT, and TPU. This material capability positions the HT601P-2 for applications requiring enhanced thermal or mechanical performance across transportation, consumer goods, and industrial manufacturing.

Designed for integrated industrial workflowsFarsoon has emphasized automation and operational simplicity to streamline multi-machine production environments. The Advanced Powder Management System (PMS) automates recycling, mixing, and sieving for multiple HT601P-2 units. Smart production line integration enables centralized powder handling, automated cylinder transfer, controlled cooling, and efficient part breakout. These systems are designed to minimize operator intervention and support fully automated, lights-out production.

Farsoon showcased the HT601P-2 alongside its broader polymer and metal additive manufacturing portfolio at Formnext 2025, where visitors were able to see the 601P series in operation and explore its serial-production capabilities.

Farsoon’s momentum in large-format AM and global expansion

The launch of the HT601P-2 follows a period of rapid expansion for Farsoon’s industrial additive manufacturing portfolio. Earlier this year, the company surpassed 150 global installations of its large-format metal 3D printers, highlighting sustained demand for high-throughput production systems across aerospace and energy sectors. Farsoon has also broadened its European presence with the opening of a new Innovation Center in Sindelfingen, Germany, aimed at supporting application development, customer training, and regional R&D initiatives.

On the materials side, Farsoon recently introduced the FS621M-Cu, a large-format copper alloy metal AM system designed for heat exchangers, thermal management components, and high-conductivity applications. In parallel, the company partnered with Leap 71 to demonstrate AI-driven metal AM for a hypersonic precooler, showcasing its growing involvement in advanced aerospace research and computational engineering workflows.

