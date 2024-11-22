Farsoon unveils FS191M, a compact metal 3D printer for versatile industrial applications

Farsoon Technologies, a China-based manufacturer of industrial-grade 3D printing systems, has introduced the FS191M, a next-generation metal powder bed fusion (PBF) machine designed to enhance productivity and cost-efficiency across a range of industrial uses. Building upon the foundation of its FS121M system launched in 2016, the new system aims to offer a scalable solution for both pilot projects and low-volume manufacturing.

“The FS191M builds on the success of our small-volume FS121M system,” said Wenyu Guo, Director of Farsoon’s Metal Product Line. “Over the past six years, we’ve collaborated closely with industrial and research partners to optimize productivity, streamline workflows, and expand process capabilities—all while maintaining a low cost of ownership. This approach is enabling us to unlock new markets, including consumer products, tooling, and more.”

With a standard build cylinder measuring 191 mm in diameter and 199 mm in height, the FS191M provides a build volume of 5.64 liters—nearly four times that of its predecessor. Equipped with a 500-watt fiber laser, the system is designed for small-batch production requiring high detail and precision. An optional smaller build platform measuring 78 mm by 80 mm is available for research and development purposes, reducing material costs and enhancing flexibility. The ability to switch between platform sizes allows users to transition seamlessly from validation to production.

The newly unveiled Farsoon FS191M, tailored for industrial applications. Photo via Farsoon Technologies.

Incorporating cutting-edge features aimed at improving print quality and operational efficiency, the FS191M includes a high-precision F-Theta lens for consistent laser performance, an integrated filtration system for optimal operating conditions, and in-chamber monitoring cameras that provide real-time oversight of the printing process. The machine also features an innovative recoater design for uniform powder distribution and an advanced control card for enhanced process control. Its open parameter strategy enables users to fully customize material processing parameters, making it adaptable to a variety of industrial applications.

For research-focused projects, the FS191M offers additional capabilities such as a Support Reduction System (SRS), which minimizes the need for support structures, thereby reducing material usage and post-processing efforts. The system also includes high-resolution melt pool monitoring for real-time quality assurance and an innovative 3D structured light monitoring system. This technology utilizes structured laser detection for high-precision Z-axis monitoring, reducing powder recoating defects like warping and scratches. Advanced optical solutions like laser beam shaping are integrated to enhance efficiency and part quality.

Farsoon is now accepting applications for its early adopter program for the FS191M. The company is showcasing the system at Formnext 2024 in Frankfurt, booth 11.0-E11.

Farsoon unveiled the FS191M metal PBF system at Formnext 2024. Image via Farsoon Technologies.

Advancements in Metal PBF Technology

Nikon SLM Solutions, a global leader in metal 3D printing technology, recently unveiled redesigned versions of their PBF systems: SLM 280, SLM 280 Production Series, and SLM 500 machines. These models feature advanced recoater brushes, permanent filter modules, and powerful 700W lasers aimed at increasing productivity and reliability. With a guaranteed minimum uptime of 85%—and exceeding 90% in existing installations—these systems reflect ongoing progress in metal additive manufacturing.

Similarly, Eplus3D, a developer of metal additive manufacturing systems, launched the EP-M4750, a metal 3D printer designed for large-scale batch production in industries like aerospace and automotive. Featuring a build chamber of 450 x 750 x 530 mm and equipped with up to four 500 W fiber lasers, the EP-M4750 achieves print speeds of up to 70 cm³/h. The machine supports a variety of metals and includes features like an optimized gas flow system and adjustable layer thickness, enhancing both efficiency and part quality.

The SLM 500 3D printing system. Image via Nikon SLM Solutions.

