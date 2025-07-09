Farsoon Surpasses 150 Global Sales of Large-Format Metal 3D Printers

Chinese 3D printer manufacturer Farsoon Technologies has announced it has surpassed 150 global sales of its meter-scale metal 3D printing systems. These high-capacity machines—designed to produce components over one meter in size—are now operational across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Industrial users from a range of sectors have adopted the systems, reporting gains in productivity, performance, and cost-efficiency.

Among the most prominent sectors is aerospace, where demand for large, high-strength components continues to grow. For example, since 2019, manufacturing service provider Falcontech has installed nearly 40 of Farsoon’s meter-scale metal printers to meet the volume and performance requirements of end-use aerospace parts.

Falcontech facilities with Farsoon metric-scale machines. Photo via Farsoon Technologies.

FS1521M Among Farsoon’s Most Widely Adopted Large-Format Metal AM Systems



Farsoon’s FS1521M series is one of the company’s largest metal additive manufacturing systems, with 20 units sold to date. It offers a build volume of 1530 × 1530 × 1650 mm and supports configurations of up to 32 x 500W lasers. This setup enables the production of large-format components such as titanium structural parts and complex copper alloy thermal systems, aligning with the requirements of OEMs, tier-1 suppliers, and research institutions.

Engineered for high accuracy, repeatability, and industrial reliability, the FS1521M integrates features to optimize manufacturing. Its dual-layer airflow design removes smoke and particulate matter from the expansive build chamber, maintaining process stability during long print cycles. The system’s powder management capabilities allow continuous operation through recycling powder at a combined rate of 360 liters per hour, distributed across four modules.

Multi-laser calibration achieves high precision of ±0.05 mm, supporting consistent quality throughout large builds. Moreover, a centralized MES platform enables a single operator to monitor and control up to 12 machines simultaneously, reducing labor by up to 70%. The platform also incorporates real-time monitoring and traceability software, supporting compliance with rigorous regulatory standards in industries such as aerospace, energy, and oil and gas.

Farsoon meter scale metal machines. Image via Farsoon Technologies.

Material and Process Innovations for Industrial Applications

Farsoon offers a portfolio of more than 40 certified metal Powder Bed Fusion (PBF) material processes, aimed at providing precision and reliability. The company provides end-to-end solutions—from material development to part optimization.

To reduce production costs and streamline post-processing, Farsoon has developed the Support-Reduction System (SRS). This system allows for support structures with angles as low as 10 degrees—and 15 degrees for inverted geometries—without sacrificing part density or mechanical integrity. Complementing this, Farsoon has implemented speed optimization strategies across its platforms to boost throughput while maintaining high output quality. Recognizing the challenges posed by reflective metals, Farsoon also introduced the FS621M-Cu, a platform engineered specifically for stable, meter-scale copper alloy printing.

Farsoon FS621-Cu metal platform. Image via Farsoon Technologies.

Metal 3D Printer Shipments Show Steady Growth, Driven by Chinese Manufacturers

Metal 3D printer shipments have remained stable over the past year, with Chinese vendors emerging as standout performers. According to market intelligence firm CONTEXT, Chinese OEMs experienced a surge in domestic demand for LPBF systems in Q1 2024, leading to a 45% year-over-year increase in metal PBF 3D printer shipments.

Looking ahead, CONTEXT forecasts that shipments of industrial 3D printers priced above $100,000 will grow by 15% in 2025. If realized, this would return the industrial 3D printer market to the sales levels last recorded in 2021.

In addition to Farsoon, another Chinese player in this space is Eplus3D. The manufacturer recently announced it has delivered over 100 “super-meter” metal LPBF 3D printers globally. Nearly 40 of these systems—including the EP-M2050, EP-M1550, and EP-M1250—feature build volumes exceeding one meter in all three axes (X, Y, and Z). Eplus3D states that these figures affirm its leadership in the large-format, multi-laser metal 3D printing segment and highlight a broader industry shift toward multi-laser configurations in metal additive manufacturing.

Join our Additive Manufacturing Advantage (AMAA) event on July 10th, where AM leaders from Aerospace, Space, and Defense come together to share mission-critical insights. Online and free to attend. Secure your spot now.

Who won the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards?

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to keep up with the latest 3D printing news.

You can also follow us on LinkedIn, and subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry Youtube channel to access more exclusive content.

Featured image shows Farsoon meter scale metal machines. Image via Farsoon Technologies.