Farsoon Introduces FS621M-Cu: A Large-Format Copper Alloy Additive Manufacturing System

Farsoon Technologies, a leading Chinese 3D printer manufacturer, has introduced the FS621M-Cu—a large-format metal additive manufacturing platform specifically designed for copper and copper alloys. By integrating advanced laser technology with tailored process controls, this system is designed to meet the growing demand from aerospace innovators for reliable, large-scale printing of high-performance copper components.

Copper alloys are indispensable in aerospace thanks to their excellent thermal and electrical conductivity, corrosion resistance, and ductility. However, their high reflectivity to near-infrared lasers has traditionally limited their use in 3D printing. To tackle these challenges, the FS621M-Cu incorporates anti-reflective chamber coatings, a smart thermal management system, and powerful 1000W lasers combined with tailored process parameters—ensuring stable, efficient, and precise printing of copper alloys.

Farsoon FS621-Cu metal platform. Image via: Farsoon Technologies.

System Overview and Intended Applications

The FS621M-Cu builds on the company’s established FS621M platform, which features a build volume of 620 x 620 x 1100 mm.It is equipped with four 1000W ytterbium fiber lasers operating in the 1060–1080 nm range, enabling stable, long-duration printing of highly reflective materials such as Copper-Chromium-Zirconium (CuCrZr). The system opens the door to manufacturing large, complex aerospace parts that were once considered impractical to produce.

One notable application demonstrated with the new platform is the production of thrust chamber liners for liquid rocket engines—widely regarded as one of the most demanding components in aerospace manufacturing. These liners must endure extreme temperatures, high pressures, and intense vibrations, all while maintaining precise regenerative cooling channels. Conventional manufacturing typically involves multiple steps, such as machining and brazing, which can be time-consuming and costly.

Using laser powder bed fusion (LPBF), the FS621M-Cu system allows for the monolithic production of thrust chamber liners with optimized cooling geometries. According to Farsoon, this approach can streamline manufacturing by reducing the number of assembly steps while supporting design features aimed at improving engine performance.

Thrust Chamber Liner Case Study

In a case study conducted in August 2023, a thrust chamber liner with dimensions of 600 mm in diameter and 850 mm in height was printed using CuCrZr alloy. Farsoon reports that the part achieved near-theoretical density (8.86 g/cm³), a uniform microstructure, and thermal conductivity greater than 345 W/(m·K).X-ray scans confirmed the accuracy of the internal cooling channels, which were then polished after printing to reduce pressure loss and enhance engine efficiency.

Mechanical and thermal testing of sample specimens from the same material batch showed thermal diffusivity over 95 mm²/s and a specific heat capacity above 0.35 J/(g·K). According to the company, the printed components exceeded the project’s initial performance specifications by more than 50%, while reducing production lead time to 15–20 days and lowering estimated manufacturing costs by up to 75% compared to conventional methods.

Thrust chamber cooling channel design section view. Image via: Farsoon Technologies.

Advancements in Copper 3D Printing

Copper 3D printing is rapidly gaining attention in additive manufacturing due to its ability to offer greater geometric flexibility, reduce material waste, and provide cost savings for low-volume production.

In response to increasing demand for 3D printed GRCop-42 copper alloy in space applications, Nikon SLM Solutions has developed new material parameters for NASA‘s GRCop-42. This pre-configured solution enhances powder availability and optimizes the material for selective laser melting (SLM) 3D printers. Designed for scalability, these parameters were tailored for large-format 3D printers, like the NXG XII 600, enabling a 99.97% density while ensuring consistent properties across single- and multi-laser overlap regions in the build area.

At TCT Asia 2025, Chinese metal 3D printer manufacturer Eplus3D demonstrated its ability to 3D print pure copper and copper alloys using red-laser technology. Demonstrating the ability to create meter-scale copper alloy parts, Eplus3D addressed long-standing challenges tied to copper’s high reflectivity and thermal conductivity—issues that have historically hindered laser-based 3D printing of copper. This achievement promises to benefit industries such as aerospace, automotive, and electronics, offering stable, high-performance copper parts with long-cycle reliability without requiring major hardware modifications.

