Farsoon and PostProcess Unite to Automate Powder Bed Fusion Depowdering

PostProcess Technologies, a leader in automated post-printing solutions, has entered a strategic partnership with Farsoon Technologies, a global manufacturer of industrial 3D printing systems. The collaboration aims to enhance Polymer Powder Bed Fusion (PBF) 3D printing by automating the powder removal process. Targeting the European and North American markets, the alliance integrates Farsoon’s advanced 3D printers with PostProcess’s depowdering technology to create a more efficient manufacturing workflow.

Manual powder removal has been a persistent challenge in PBF 3D printing, often leading to increased production times and higher labor costs. By incorporating the PREVO 700 automated depowdering system from PostProcess with Farsoon’s 403P and UT501P printers, the partnership seeks to eliminate these inefficiencies. This integration is expected to reduce labor costs by over 75% and achieve powder recovery rates exceeding 95%, thereby optimizing the overall production process. The first installation of this automated workflow is scheduled for a Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) factory in Europe this November, demonstrating its practical application and benefits.

Renderings of the Farsoon 403P Polymer Powder Bed Fusion 3D printer (left) alongside the PostProcess PREVO 700 automated depowdering system (right). Image via Farsoon Technologies.

Oliver Li, Managing Director of Farsoon Europe, emphasized the significance of the partnership, stating, “We are excited to collaborate with PostProcess Technologies to deliver an advanced, automated post-processing solution that meets the industry’s growing demand for efficiency, scalability, and reliability in PBF manufacturing. This collaboration will significantly enhance the productivity of our customers.”

Jeff Mize, CEO of PostProcess Technologies, added, “By combining our technologies, we are offering manufacturers a transformative workflow that enhances both productivity and quality. We look forward to showcasing the advantages of this solution at Formnext and continuing to push the boundaries of post-processing automation.”

At the upcoming Formnext 2024 trade show in Frankfurt, Germany, attendees will have the opportunity to experience the integrated depowdering solution firsthand. Farsoon Technologies will be located in Hall 11.0, Booth E11, while PostProcess Technologies will present their solutions from the USA Pavilion in Hall 11.0, Booth B51C.

Advancements in Depowdering Technology

Solukon, a German developer of advanced depowdering systems, recently launched the SFM-AT1500-S, a system designed for heavy-duty 3D printing applications. Capable of handling oversized metal 3D printed components with a weight capacity exceeding 2,100 kilograms and maximum part dimensions of up to 1,500 mm in height, the SFM-AT1500-S represents a significant advancement in depowdering capabilities. Its compact, flat structure maximizes capacity without requiring additional floor space, enhancing safety and efficiency in facilities where space is limited.

Elsewhere, Additive Manufacturing Technologies (AMT) has introduced a cost-effective depowdering system aimed at the non-industrial 3D printing market, the PostPro DPX. Priced at €15,995, the DPX offers efficient post-processing for desktop 3D printing, featuring a compact design and user-friendly interface. The system is tailored for businesses utilizing desktop technologies, providing thorough cleaning and operational safety while maintaining a small footprint.

Solukon’s SFM-AT1500-S depowdering system. Photo via Solukon.

