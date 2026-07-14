FARO CREAFORM Expands HandySCAN 3D Portfolio with MAX, EVO Series Additions

FARO CREAFORM, a business unit of AMETEK, has introduced four new handheld 3D scanners to its HandySCAN 3D portfolio. The announcement, made July 8, 2026, covers two additions to the MAX Series and two new EVO Series models, spanning inspection tasks from small components to parts up to 15 meters long.

The new MAX Series scanners are the HandySCAN MAX EVO and HandySCAN MAX EVO Elite. Both bring the EVO platform’s interface and workflow features to large and complex parts while retaining the accuracy needed for quality control, quality assurance, reverse engineering, and non-destructive testing.

The MAX EVO reaches a volumetric accuracy of 0.150 mm + 0.020 mm/m and targets product development work, while the MAX EVO Elite reaches 0.075 mm + 0.010 mm/m for inspection and NDT applications that call for tighter tolerances. Paired with the company’s Mobility Kit, the MAX Series can operate without cables, cutting reliance on fixed workstations. Both scanners were tested in ISO/IEC 17025-accredited labs and conform to the VDI/VDE 2634 standard.

On the smaller-parts side, the company released the HandySCAN EVO and HandySCAN EVO Plus, built around an on-scanner display and guided workflows for everyday inspection work. The EVO Series previously won a Red Dot Design Award for its interface design, and that same platform now underpins the new MAX models as well. The Elite versions of both lines, EVO Elite and MAX EVO Elite, include QR code reading for faster setup of inspection programs.

One Software Environment for Both Series

All four new scanners connect to the Creaform Metrology Suite. Jérôme-Alexandre Lavoie, Director of Product Management for 3D scanners at FARO CREAFORM, said, “The evolution of the HandySCAN 3D family reflects our commitment to making metrology-grade 3D scanning more intuitive, mobile, and efficient.”

HandySCAN MAX EVO Elite and Mobility Kit. Photo via FARO CREAFORM.

Consolidation Sets the Stage for a Single Scanning Platform

FARO CREAFORM formed as a business unit in January 2026, when FARO Technologies and Creaform combined their 3D measurement operations under AMETEK. The reorganization unified FARO and Creaform’s hardware and software portfolios, a strategy the latest HandySCAN additions extend through a common interface and software suite for both small and large-part inspection.

The EVO platform now applied to the MAX Series first reached the market through smaller scanners. Creaform’s original HandySCAN EVO launch introduced the embedded touchscreen, wireless Mobility Kit, and auto-alignment features that now carry over to the large-part models, alongside a 4.3-inch display and 12-megapixel camera for documentation during inspection.

Before the January 2026 AMETEK reorganization, Creaform had already begun aligning its scanner portfolio around shared software through Creaform.OS and the Creaform Metrology Suite. The later business integration extended that approach across the combined organization. Viewed over time, the software rollout, corporate reorganization, and latest HandySCAN additions reflect a consistent strategy of unifying the company’s handheld scanning platform.

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Featured image shows HandySCAN MAX EVO Elite and Mobility Kit. Photo via FARO CREAFORM.