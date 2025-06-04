Fan-Made Metal Gear Codec brought to Life using 3D Printing

3DSage, a 3D animator and electronics hobbyist who designs functional devices inspired by pop culture, has created a working replica of the Metal Gear Solid codec. This fan-made device translates the game’s iconic communication tool into a fully operational electronic gadget, combining microcontrollers, 3D printing, and retro-inspired design.

In the 1998 PlayStation title Metal Gear Solid, the codec serves as a covert communication device enabling protagonist Solid Snake to receive mission updates and converse with his team. Dialogue appears on screen alongside character portraits, but the codec’s physical design is not shown, leaving fans to imagine its details. 3DSage’s replica bridges that gap, turning a virtual prop into a functional device.

The iconic Metal Gear Solid codec conversation interface from the original 1987 game. Image via 3DSage.

Component Integration and Circuitry

3DSage selected the RP2040 microcontroller, a dual-core processor with 264 kilobytes of SRAM, to manage the device’s core operations. Limited memory capacity prompted the use of graphics overlays and noise textures stored as thin strips, a technique that preserves detail while conserving space. Motion control is provided by the MPU6050, a three-axis gyroscope and accelerometer.

Audio functionality draws on a repurposed children’s walkie-talkie kit, upgraded with a higher-quality microphone for clearer sound transmission. For the display, an small LCD screen was implemented, programmed to replicate the codec’s static-filled visuals and video interface. Power comes from a rechargeable lithium-ion battery configured in a 9-volt form factor, supported by a USB charging board featuring built-in safety measures and a charging indicator.

A rendering of the 3D model of the codec device. Image via 3DSage.

Careful 3D modeling ensured that the enclosure would house all components without wasted space. 3DSage produced several test prints before finalizing two color variants: a textured navy blue and a smooth military green, both chosen to match the military theme of the original game.

Bambu Lab’s P1S 3D printer, known for its multi-color printing capabilities, allowed integration of detailed button numbering and other small accents that enhance realism. Multiple push buttons on the front panel produce a satisfying click, a nod to the tactile feedback of real-world military equipment.

The Bambu Lab P1S printer slicing software interface, preparing the 3D printed codec buttons and other small parts. Image via 3DSage.

Assembly and Engineering Challenges

Circuit testing began on a breadboard before transferring the design into the printed enclosure. Direct soldering of the microcontroller to the display pins eliminated unnecessary board thickness, allowing the assembly to fit within the compact case. Hot glue, electrical tape, and liquid tape secured components and added protection against vibrations.

An infrared transmitter with a blinking feature was incorporated to simulate the codec’s jamming device, inspired by the game’s chaff grenades that disrupt electronics. This implementation helps prevent interference from environmental infrared sources, such as sunlight.

The final build of the fan-made Metal Gear Solid Codec, fully functional with screen, buttons, and military-style casing. Photo via 3DSage.

Failures included printing defects, component misfits, and programming glitches. One push button was too small and failed to click until replaced. The youtube noted that repeated testing and iterative design adjustments were necessary to complete the build.

“I feel like I brought this into existence with sheer willpower, but it was totally worth it, and really a dream come true,” 3DSage said in his video.

