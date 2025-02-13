FabRx’s latest study on 3D printed capsule production for pharmacies

UK-based biotech company FabRx has announced a study exploring how pharmaceutical 3D printing can automate capsule filling in community pharmacies.

Published in the International Journal of Pharmaceutics, the research examines the effectiveness of the M3DIMAKER 1 pharmaceutical 3D printer in producing minoxidil capsules, evaluating its cost, time efficiency, and safety compared to traditional manual methods. According to the team, pharmacists often rely on manual compounding, a process that demands time and carries the risk of human error. By using semi-solid extrusion (SSE) technology, the biotech company’s 3D printer simplifies capsule filling, ensuring precise dosing and better consistency.

M3DIMAKER 1 pharmaceutical 3D printer with the capsule holder on top of the integrated balance: (A) Full view of the capsule holder- pharmaceutical 3D printer system in a community compounding pharmacy laboratory, (B) Magnified view of the capsule holder within the printer. Image via FabRx.

Advanced capsule production with 3D printing

One of the standout features of this approach is the built-in quality control system. The 3D printer, equipped with an analytical balance and pressure sensors, tracks the mass and uniformity of each capsule to meet European Pharmacopeia standards. Stability tests confirmed that capsules remained viable for up to three months under standard storage conditions.

Researchers noted significant improvements in cost and efficiency. Producing 2.5 mg minoxidil capsules with the 3D printer was 35% cheaper than traditional methods, while 5 mg capsules saw a 20% cost reduction. Automating the process also cut manual labor by 55%, reducing repetitive tasks and allowing pharmacists to focus on other responsibilities. The total preparation time for treatments dropped by roughly 10%.

Beyond cost and time savings, automation brought notable safety benefits. Pharmacists had less direct contact with active pharmaceutical ingredients, lowering the risk of exposure to fine powder particles. With pharma-ink extruded in a controlled environment, contamination risks were reduced, creating a safer workspace.

A trial at a community pharmacy in Madrid, Spain, tested the real-world application of this method. Pharmacists used the 3D printer to prepare minoxidil capsules for nine patients. Standard operating procedures were put in place to guide pharmacy staff, and legal assessments confirmed that the process met both Spanish and European pharmaceutical compounding regulations.

While 3D printed medications are still rare in clinical settings, the study suggests that this method can introduce new technology into pharmacy workflows without disrupting existing practices. Greater dosing accuracy may also prove useful for medications that require precision, such as chemotherapy and drugs with a narrow therapeutic index.

As healthcare systems look toward automation and digital manufacturing, pharmaceutical 3D printing could become a scalable solution for improving efficiency, cutting costs, and ensuring medication safety.

Custom formulations tailored to individual patient needs can be produced while maintaining regulatory compliance. As of now, more research will be needed to explore its wider applications and regulatory requirements in different healthcare settings.

Dissolution profiles of conventional capsules and capsules prepared with a 3D printer containing 2.5 mg and 5 mg doses of minoxidil. Image via FabRx.

Developments in 3D printed medicine

Bringing pharmaceutical 3D printing into everyday pharmacy operations opens the door for broader applications beyond minoxidil capsules. Back in 2023, Triastek, a Chinese pharmaceutical 3D printing company successfully completed its First-in-Human (FIH) study for T21, a 3D printed drug developed for moderate to severe ulcerative colitis treatment.

Imaging results from the study confirm that T21 tablets achieve targeted delivery and controlled release within the colon, ensuring precise therapeutic action. Manufactured using Triastek’s Melt Extrusion Deposition (MED) 3D printing technology, the tablets are designed to optimize drug administration and efficacy.

Elsewhere, Max Planck Institute for Informatics researchers from Germany, and the University of California at Davis (UC Davis), introduced a new approach to 3D printed pills capable of releasing pharmaceutical drugs at controlled rates.

Their study demonstrated how the dissolution speed of these pills can be influenced by their shape, which is precisely designed during the printing process. Unlike traditional drug delivery approaches such as intravenous infusion, this method offers greater control through geometric manipulation. According to the researchers, the technique could have applications beyond pharmaceuticals, including the production of catalytic structures and coarse granular fertilizers.

