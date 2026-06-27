3D Printers

ExOne Launches S-Print Pro: Technical Specifications and Pricing

An operator in front of the ExOne S-Print Pro. Photo via ExOne.
Aura Moreno

Aura Moreno is a journalist with a BA in Communications whose work spans narrative and cultural storytelling to industry reporting. Aura has hands on experience with 3D printing as co-founder of a jewelry brand which uses the technology. Her interests include how 3D printing is reshaping the way we design and make things.

Previous Article
HeyGears G1 Series desktop full-color 3D and UV printer: Technical specifications and pricing
No Newer Articles