ExOne Launches S-Print Pro: Technical Specifications and Pricing

ExOne has launched the S-Print Pro, a sand binder jetting (BJT) system designed for smaller foundries and pattern shops that have historically been priced out of industrial additive manufacturing (AM). The machine fits in under 12 m² of floor space and is positioned as the company’s affordable entry point for production-grade sand 3D printing.

The announcement follows the merger between ExOne and voxeljet. CEO Eric Bader attributed the product to combined engineering and application knowledge from both organizations. “The S-Print Pro is the product foundries have been asking us for: quality industrial sand printing in a system that’s affordable to acquire, install, and run,” Bader said. “This launch reflects that work—and our commitment to making industrial binder jetting more accessible to foundries worldwide.”

Hardware and Materials

The S-Print Pro has a build volume of 1,200 × 750 × 500 mm and a standard layer thickness of 0.28 mm, with a range of 0.10 to 1.00 mm. ExOne states the machine can complete a full job box in under one shift. It supports furan binder with silica sand, with CeraBeads and silicon carbide available as options.

The system introduces the CoreBoost printhead generation, operating at 400 dpi resolution and available in two module configurations: one oriented toward print performance, the other toward lower operating costs. An optional feature called StepX provides in-situ surface smoothing to reduce the stair-stepping effect that can occur during layer-by-layer printing. Printhead modules are user-replaceable, and the machine uses a two-canister change system to limit downtime.

The S-Print Pro’s build plate and printhead. Photo via ExOne.

Target Market

ExOne is directing the S-Print Pro at foundries with fewer than 100 employees, a segment the company describes as underserved by industrial BJT systems. Aldo Randazzo, Director of Application Management and ODP Administration at ExOne, stated: “Most of the world’s foundries are small operations, many with fewer than 100 employees. They are the backbone of the manufacturing industry, yet industrial binder jetting has rarely been built for their scale or budget.”

Intended use cases include low-volume casting, contract manufacturing, spare-part production, custom components, and niche alloy or regional supply chain work.

The ExOne S-Print Pro. Photo via ExOne.

Technical Specifications and Pricing

Deliveries are scheduled to begin in Q2 2026, with initial units going to beta partners and early reservation holders. ExOne is accepting reservations through [email protected] or regional representatives, and offers customized total-cost-of-ownership assessments.

Build volume 1,200 × 750 × 500 mm (W × D × H) Layer thickness 0.10-1.00 mm (standard 0.28 mm) Build speed Full job box in under one shift Footprint Under 12 m² Printhead CoreBoost generation, two configurations, 400 dpi Materials Furan binder with silica sand; CeraBeads or silicon carbide optional Machine dimensions 5,250 × 2,255 × 3,100 mm Weight 4,000 kg

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Featured image shows an operator in front of the ExOne S-Print Pro. Photo via ExOne.