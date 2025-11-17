ExOne and voxeljet launch unified global aftermarket support network across eight countries

ExOne GmbH and voxeljet AG, both part of ExOne Global Holdings, have launched a unified global Aftermarket Service and Support Network for their industrial 3D printing systems. Announced in Detroit, Michigan, on November 13, 2025, the coordinated framework brings together more than 45 factory-trained technicians and expanded spare parts inventories across eight countries, aiming to improve response times, uptime, and service consistency for binder jet 3D printing customers worldwide.

“Industrial customers rely on our systems for mission-critical operations,” said Eric Bader, CEO of ExOne Global Holdings. “By uniting our aftermarket operations, we’re ensuring that every ExOne and voxeljet system, no matter where it is installed, receives the same level of proactive, professional support. This marks a major step toward a seamless, world-class customer experience.”

ExOne’s Metal 3D Printing Adoption Centre in Germany. Photo via ExOne.

Through the new alliance, ExOne and voxeljet users in the USA, Germany, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Singapore, and France gain access to on-demand technical support, expanded local spare parts availability, and joint field service teams. This includes more than $1 million in spare parts stocked at a shared service center near Detroit. The network also standardizes procedures for preventive maintenance, remote diagnostics, and quality and cybersecurity protocols.

“Our customers depend on fast, reliable service, and that starts with bringing aftermarket support closer to where they operate,” said Mike Dougherty, Managing Director, voxeljet America. “By expanding our local parts inventories and service capabilities, we’re reducing downtime and giving customers access to the expertise and components they need, right in their own regions.”

Technicians are trained under a unified curriculum covering ExOne S-Max and voxeljet VX series platforms. Harmonized maintenance contracts, accelerated logistics, and an integrated digital ticketing and service reporting system are planned to roll out from early 2026.

Consolidation and expansion across ExOne and voxeljet

The launch follows a period of accelerated restructuring and expansion for both companies. Earlier this year, a German court approved the sale of ExOne’s German and Japanese subsidiaries to an affiliate of Anzu Partners, forming the basis of ExOne Global Holdings’ current structure. More recently, voxeljet reported new validation milestones for its VX9000 system in multi-ton industrial casting environments, underscoring the growing scale of binder jet production applications.

ExOne and voxeljet also began aligning parts of their customer-facing operations in October 2025, when the companies announced initial joint initiatives to expand global 3D printing services, steps now formalized through the unified aftermarket support network.

