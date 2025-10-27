ExOne and voxeljet Join Forces to Expand Global 3D Printing Services

Anzu Partners, a U.S.-based investment firm, announced that ExOne Global Holdings has brought together binder jet 3D printer manufacturers ExOne and voxeljet under a single holding structure. The combined organization will integrate operations to offer a broader product range, enhanced aftermarket support, and global printing services.

ExOne Global Holdings will maintain its subsidiaries in Germany, the United States, Japan, China, and India, continuing to provide regional support across all areas of the business. “We are thrilled to bring together two of the most respected names in industrial binder-jet and large-format additive manufacturing,” said Whitney Haring-Smith. “ExOne and voxeljet each bring unique strengths and customer relationships.”

ExOne’s Metal 3D Printing Adoption Centre in Germany. Photo via ExOne.

Leadership Structure and Strategic Continuity

As part of the leadership transition, Managing Director of ExOne GmbH’s Managing Director Eric Bader, will step into the role of Chief Executive Officer at ExOne Global Holdings, leading the newly unified organization. Additionally, Rudolf Franz, CEO of voxeljet AG, will join the holding company’s Board of Directors (BoD) after completing his term by year end.

Overseeing this new structure, Haring-Smith will serve as Chair of the Board, guiding the integration of leadership talent from both companies. The leadership structure is designed to combine expertise from both companies while ensuring strategic oversight and continuity.

“I am honored to join the board of the new holding company,” said Franz. “Both ExOne and voxeljet have set new standards for decades by transforming casting applications through additive manufacturing. Reuniting the founders and pioneers of 3D sand printing is an exciting new step.”

ExOne and voxeljet have together deployed more than 500 industrial 3D printers worldwide. The combined strategy aims to capitalize on their complementary technologies, unify R&D efforts, streamline 3D printing operations, and create cross-selling opportunities between their respective customer networks. “Under a single ownership and with unified leadership, we intend to accelerate innovation and deepen customer commitment,” Haring-Smith added.

voxeljet VX9000 build chamber during trial at Baettr foundry. Photo via Voxeljet.

3D Printing Mergers and Acquisitions

ExOne and voxeljet are not the only companies executing mergers and acquisitions in the AM sector. Recently, the acquisition of Prima Additive was finalized by Japanese EDM manufacturer Sodick reinforcing its position in the metal additive manufacturing sector. With the majority stake secured, Prima Additive officially exited the Prima Industrie Group and is now a wholly owned subsidiary of the Japanese manufacturer.

Going forward, the company will operate under the name “Prima Additive by Sodick.” The existing management team remains in place, with CEO Paolo Calefati continuing to leading the company. At the time of reporting, plans were underway to open a new production facility and expand R&D operations in Turin, Italy.

In April, Israeli 3D printer manufacturer Nano Dimension completed its $116 million acquisition of Markforged, which was valued at $5.00 per share. Announced in September 2024, the Israeli manufacturer’s deal for Markforged was completed following regulatory approval and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. As part of the agreement, Markforged’s Chief Financial Officer, Assaf Zipori assumed the role of Nano Dimension’s new CFO.

Elsewhere, United Performance Metals (UPM), a US-based specialty metals solutions provider and affiliate of O’Neal Industries, acquired Ohio-based metal 3D printing company Fabrisonic LLC. The acquisition is intended to enhance UPM’s manufacturing capabilities and expand its range of solutions.

