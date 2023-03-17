Evolve Additive Solutions launches program for 3D printing at high volume

Evolve Additive Solutions, a Minnesota-based 3D printer manufacturer, has launched a Production Assessment Program.

“This is an exciting time in the growth of Evolve,” said Joe Allison, CEO of Evolve, “This expansion will allow us to continue on our path to be the industry leader for higher volume of production thermoplastic applications within the additive manufacturing space.”

Allison explained the launch demonstrates the entire process from discovery to delivery.

Allison his career as an R&D engineer for 3D Systems from 1987 to 1991. He then spent 23 years as the founder and CEO of Solid Concepts, the largest 3D printing service provider. He served as CEO of Stratasys Direct Manufacturing for three years after selling Solid Concepts to Stratasys. He is now an active investor and advisor to many Additive Manufacturing companies.

Evolve Additive Solutions. Photo by Michael Petch.

Clients can use the Evolve program to collaborate with a team of engineering experts to analyze and validate the business case for their additive applications on Evolve’s SVP (Scaled Volume Production) platform. This polymer 3D printing process is powered by STEP (Selective Thermoplastic Electrophotographic Process) technology. After that, clients will receive their high-fidelity parts and a summary report containing production validation data.

Evolve’s patented STEP technology can produce commercial-grade production parts and one-of-a-kind products that cannot be produced using traditional methods. The company’s headquarters are in Minnetonka, Minnesota, with a materials technology center in Rochester, New York.

The headquarters in Minnetonka, MN, and the Material Technology Center in Rochester, NY, has recently expanded to accommodate this new program. A 11,500-square-foot “Production Acceleration Center” has been added to the Minnetonka facility, which includes an SVP system experience center and a metrology test facility.

Evolve will be a Gold Sponsor at the AMUG conference, March 19-23, at booth #92 in Salon C.

