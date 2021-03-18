Evatronix launches the eviXscan FinePrecision 3D scanner – technical specifications and pricing

Polish 3D scanner manufacturer Evatronix has announced the launch of its latest eviXscan 3D scanner.

The eviXscan 3D FinePrecision 3D scanner is primarily intended for high-precision small part scanning. As such, the device is well suited to the needs of watchmakers, jewellery professionals, and even medical professionals involved with prosthetics and implants. The company also expects the scanner to see extensive use in quality control and predictive maintenance applications, whereby production equipment can be scanned to identify early-stage microdamage.

Kamil Góra, Product Manager of 3D Scanners at Evatronix, states, “Based on feedback from our Heavy Duty scanners and discussions with our customers indicating areas where precise measurement and very detailed surface mapping was needed, we defined the requirements for a scanner that is a solution for these unfulfilled needs. According to these requirements, our R&D department developed a product ready to face the everyday challenges of metrology labs measuring fine mechanical objects.”

Stationary 3D scanning with Evatronix

The Evatronix EviXscan range already comprises a number of stationary desktop 3D scanners suitable for engineering applications. The high-performance Heavy Duty Quadro boasts a scanning accuracy of 0.013m and offers four 5MPix cameras. With a dust-proof IP62 rating, the device is designed to be used in a whole host of harsh environments on the shop floor.

Similarly, the Heavy Duty Optima is intended for reverse engineering, contactless quality control, and rapid prototyping applications with a wide measuring range of 250 x 170 x 120mm. With two 5Mpix cameras and a blue LED light engine, the machine grants users a measuring accuracy of up to 0.0183mm.

The eviXscan 3D FinePrecision

The new eviXscan 3D FinePrecision operates on the company’s blue light LED technology, and comes complete with two high-speed 8.9 Mpix cameras. With an accuracy of up to 6 microns and a repeatability of within 3 microns, the system is capable of reliably reproducing complex mechanical components. This precision can be attributed to the scanner’s excellent point density, which clocks in at more than 1200 points per square millimeter, resulting in a scan resolution of just 28 microns.

There is also something to be said about the device’s scan speeds. Since the cameras trigger every time a new pattern is detected from the light projection system, each scan cycle is completed in less than one second. To ensure the scanning workflow is as streamlined as possible, the standard FinePrecision set includes a rotary table (20kg max weight), a tripod, an A5 calibration table, a transport box, and marker frames to assist with folding scans.

Góra adds, “Using cameras and a projector optimized specifically for our scanner, we are able to offer a product adjusted to the needs of our users. This is a scanner for engineers, from engineers.”

Technical specifications and pricing

Below are the technical specifications for the eviXscan 3D FinePrecision. Priced at around €29,000 ($34,600), the 3D scanner is available to order now on the eviXscan store page.

Scan range 120 x 60 x 45mm Accuracy 6 microns Measurement repeatability 3 microns Scanning distance 186mm Scan resolution 28 microns Point density 1233 pt/mm² Cameras 2 x 8.9MPix Light source Blue LED Weight 5.05kg Dimensions 233 x 294 x 105mm

