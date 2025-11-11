Euler Closes €2 Million Seed Round to Scale AI Fault Detection in 3D Printing

Euler, an Icelandic startup developing artificial-intelligence software for real-time fault detection in 3D printing, has raised €2 million in seed funding to accelerate commercialization. The round was co-led by Frumtak Ventures, an Icelandic early-stage investment firm, and Kvanted, a Nordic venture-capital company focused on industrial innovation. Frumtak Ventures Partner Ásthildur Otharsdóttir and Kvanted Partner Eerik Paasikivi have joined Euler’s board.

A spinout of the Technical University of Denmark (DTU), Euler will officially launch its product at Formnext 2025 in Frankfurt, Germany (18–21 November) after completing a successful invite-only paid pilot program. The company will also announce new collaborations with Autodesk, a U.S. developer of software for design and manufacturing, and Scanlab, a German specialist in laser-scanning technology.

Euler has already secured €2 million in public European grants since its founding in 2023. The new funding—raised from some of the Nordic region’s major VCs—will support team expansion, particularly in sales and marketing, and speed product development. The startup has applied for three patents and is trademarking its core AI technology. Its software integrates directly with commercial 3D printers, analyzing live camera data to detect anomalies during laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) and selective laser sintering (SLS) processes without requiring additional monitoring hardware.

Euler’s defect detection interface. Image via Autodesk.

Chief Executive Officer Dr. Eyþór Rúnar Eiríksson said additive manufacturing has yet to reach its industrial potential. “Additive manufacturing has yet to live up to its hype, despite its disruptive potential. Challenges around cost, scalability, and quality assurance remain. Euler is already helping manufacturers overcome these issues, and this investment will enable us to continue our growth and expand exponentially,” he explained.

Autodesk Director of Additive Manufacturing Alexander Oster described Euler’s platform as exceptional: “In my 25 years of being in this industry, I have very rarely seen a team and product which so profoundly leapfrogs the state of the art in the way Euler does.” Frumtak’s Otharsdóttir said the company “represents the next wave of innovative Icelandic startups,” while Kvanted’s Paasikivi added that its software “brings the reliability and intelligence needed to finally make large-scale 3D printing viable.”

Global adoption of 3D printing, valued at more than $20 billion, continues to be limited by quality assurance and process consistency. Manufacturers in aerospace, defense, and healthcare sectors face stringent standards where small variations can compromise performance. In a whitepaper with the Danish Technological Institute, Euler reported a 77 percent reduction in time lost to failed builds, saving about $115,000 in operating costs and boosting equipment efficiency by more than 20 percent.

Periodic defects in a print job analyzed by Euler. Image via Autodesk.

Current clients include Alloyed, a UK-based additive-manufacturing company; Dutch precision manufacturer KMWE; and research organizations such as the Danish Technological Institute and the Korea Institute of Industrial Technology (KITECH). With its latest funding, Euler plans to expand internationally, strengthen integrations with existing printer ecosystems, and advance AI-driven process control for industrial 3D printing.

