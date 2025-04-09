EU-backed Keratoprinter project to 3D print human corneas using sustainable biomaterials

The EU-funded Keratoprinter project is developing a new 3D bioprinting platform to create full-thickness, curved human corneas. Aimed at tackling the global shortage of donor tissue, the initiative seeks to restore vision for millions affected by corneal blindness while prioritizing sustainability and patient-specific care.

The 42-month research initiative brings together nine partners across five countries, including research institutions, clinical centers, and SMEs specializing in biomaterials, optics, and biofabrication. Funded under the Horizon Europe program, the project officially launched in January 2023 and is coordinated by Germany’s Fraunhofer Institute for Applied Polymer Research (IAP).

What is the Keratoprinter?

The Keratoprinter is a specialized 3D bioprinting system designed to replicate the curved, multilayered structure of the human cornea using natural biomaterials such as collagen. The project aims to develop a modular bioprinter capable of producing transparent,mechanically stable corneal tissue. It also involves the formulation of bio-based inks derived from human-compatible materials, optimized for extrusion. Digital tools will enable patient-specific customization using corneal topography data.

The bioprinter will operate through a feedback-driven, adaptive bioprinting workflow, combining real-time imaging, sensor monitoring, and machine learning algorithms to ensure precision and repeatability throughout the tissue construction process.

Corneal blindness is one of the leading causes of vision loss worldwide. Most patients do not receive transplants due to donor shortages and limited surgical access. The Keratoprinter project aims to offer an accessible, scalable solution by enabling the localized production of corneal implants in hospitals and research labs.

Sustainable, open, and modular

Sustainability is central to the project’s design. The system will use recyclable construction materials and bio-based inks derived from renewable, safe sources. Its open, modular architecture allows for adaptation to different clinical and research needs, supporting future innovation.

The project’s results will be made publicly available via the CORDIS webstile to ensure broad access to the technology, particularly in regions most affected by corneal blindness.

KeratOPrinter Project Concept Schematic – Image via KeratOPrinter

Building on global advances in corneal bioprinting

The Keratoprinter initiative contributes to a rising global effort to solve corneal blindness using advanced bioprinting methods. In 2018, scientists at Newcastle University became the first to 3D print human corneas using a bio-ink made of stem cells, alginate, and collagen​. This was followed by efforts to create 4D self-curving corneas, enabling more accurate structural replication of native tissue.



Researchers have since pushed the boundaries of corneal bioprinting through clinical testing and materials development. In 2022, scientists from India’s LV Prasad Eye Institute, in collaboration with IIT Hyderabad and Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), successfully tested the country’s first 3D printed cornea in rabbits, deeming it safe for human trials. Turkish researchers have also developed artificial cornea suitable for transplantation using extrusion-based 3D printing.

Featured Image shows 3D printing consortium. Image via KeratOPrinter.