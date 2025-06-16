Etsy’s New 3D Printing Rules: Original Designs Only

Etsy has introduced new rules that restrict how vendors sell 3D printed goods.

In an update to its ‘Creativity Standards’, items produced using “computerised tools,” like 3D printers, laser cutters, or Cricut machines, must now be “produced based on a seller’s original design.”

This marks a significant shift for the popular online marketplace, which published its Creativity Standards framework in July 2024. Originally, 3D printed items could be produced “using a templated design or pattern.” This included commercially licensed files purchased from file-sharing platforms such as Thangs and sold with the designer’s permission.

That policy remained in effect as recently as May 29th, 2025, according to archived records on the Wayback Machine. However, Etsy has now revised its rules, quietly removing the clause that permitted the use of third-party design files. Eagle-eyed makers spotted the change, which was also reported by Tom’s Hardware.

The update has drawn a mixed response in the community. Supporters welcome the move, arguing it curbs the glut of near-identical products filling Etsy’s virtual shelves and strengthens intellectual property protections.

Critics counter that it penalises designers who rely on income from commercial licensing, and sellers who operate within legal bounds. Others are concerned that enforcement will prove difficult and may unintentionally impact the original creators.

3D printed dragons are popular on Etsy, with some vendors selling models made using licensed design files. Image via Etsy.

Etsy’s new 3D printing guidelines ban non-original designs

Etsy’s decision last year to introduce its new Creativity Standards was driven by the company’s “mission to keep commerce human.” It also sought to improve clarity on what products are allowed on Etsy, and why.

Through the policy reorganization, the company revealed that all items listed on Etsy must fit into one of four categories: Made by a seller, Designed by a seller, Sourced by a seller, or Handpicked by a seller.

The first category, Made by a seller, has the greatest impact on those offering 3D printed goods. It covers physical items created by the seller, either by hand or using personal or computerised tools. At the time of the policy’s introduction, Etsy permitted the use of such tools, including 3D printers, to produce items “based on a seller’s original design, or using a templated design or pattern, and are often personalized or customized to a buyer’s specification.”

Etsy initially claimed the Creativity Standards update was “about clarifying what is allowed on Etsy, not changing it.” However, the company has since amended its rules. Sellers can only list 3D printed products that they have designed themselves.

Additionally, vendors must use original photo or video content of the finished product on their Etsy listing pages. For personalised items, the first image must show the completed product, not a blank template or placeholder text such as “Your Text Here.”

These requirements, set out in the original Creativity Standards published last year, prohibit the use of images supplied by the design file’s creator. This policy, now aligned with the updated rules, helps ensure each seller designed the product as well as produced it.

Examples of items that qualify as ‘made by a seller’ on Etsy, including a 3D printed bust (bottom right). Image via Etsy.

Licensing and IP restrictions raise concerns

Etsy’s recent rule change has unsettled the 3D printing community. Critics argue the move restricts vendors from selling 3D printed models legally licensed from designers. Many creators on file-sharing platforms such as Thangs and Printables explicitly permit makers to purchase, print, and resell their designs.

Posting in a Reddit thread, one user wrote, “This sucks for the consumers that like these models but can’t afford to have a printer.” Another expressed similar frustration: “We directly pay the artists for the ability to offer a printing service through Etsy,” they said. “Now myself and other merchants are concerned that we might get kicked off of Etsy for not creating the content ourselves even though we are directly paying the artists for the ability to use their models.”

Earlier this year, similar concerns were raised when 3DBenchy remixes were removed from Printables. At its introduction in 2015, the popular 3D printing benchmark model was subject to Creative Commons BY-ND 4.0 licensing, which forbids the redistribution of remixed material. However, this was not actively enforced by Creative Tools, the model’s creator.

In January 2025, Reddit user u/mkrjoe shared a message from Printables customer support suggesting that all derivative 3DBenchy models would be removed from Printables. This raised backlash online, with many makers expressing concern that re-designs could no longer be shared on the Prusa Research-run file-sharing site.

This followed news that NTI Group acquired Creative Tools and the IP rights for the 3DBenchy design. Some speculated that the Danish digital solutions provider was actively pursuing licensing reinforcement.

However, Henriette Tamasauskas, NTI’s Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), told 3D Printing Industry that NTI Group had not taken any action to remove 3DBenchy remixes. Instead, Prusa Research CMO Rudolf Krčmář confirmed that Printables enforced the takedowns in response to a “third-party report.”

In response to these concerns, NTI Group collaborated with the original designers, Daniel Norée and Paulo Kiefe, to release 3DBenchy into the public domain. It now carries a CC0 licence, permitting unrestricted remixing, modification, and distribution.

In another controversial case from 2022, automotive manufacturer Honda issued Prusa Research a takedown notice for all Honda-related 3D printable files on Printables. The Japanese automaker reportedly delivered a “huge legal document” outlining the infringing files. As a result, all models posted before 30 March 2022 were pulled from the site.

Featured image shows 3D printed dragons on Etsy. Image via Etsy.