ETH Zurich-Led Study Produces Functional 3D Printed Ear Cartilage, Paving Way for Clinical Reconstruction

Researchers from ETH Zurich, the Friedrich Miescher Institute, and the Cantonal Hospital of Lucerne have leveraged 3D printing to engineer elastic ear cartilage with mechanical properties closely matching natural tissue. Using human ear cartilage cells, the team produced constructs that retained shape and flexibility in animal models for six weeks, marking a significant step toward patient-specific, lab-grown ear replacements.

This advance could reduce reliance on painful rib cartilage grafts, improve outcomes for congenital or trauma-related ear reconstruction, and demonstrate the potential of 3D printing for creating stable, functional soft tissues in regenerative medicine.

Addressing Clinical Needs

The research addresses a critical need: many people lose ears due to burns, accidents, or congenital malformations such as microtia, which affects roughly four in 10,000 children. Traditional reconstruction relies on rib cartilage, a method that can be painful, leave scars, and produce ears that are stiffer than natural ones. The challenge for researchers is to create a replacement that mimics both the form and flexibility of a natural ear.

Researchers explained a major hurdle remains the production of elastin, the protein responsible for the ear’s natural flexibility. Beyond simply generating it, the team must organize the protein into the correct structural network and maintain its stability over time.

The team began with small cartilage samples removed during corrective surgeries. From a 3 mm piece, roughly 100,000 cells can be extracted, but printing a full ear requires hundreds of millions of cells. Researchers expanded the cells in specialized nutrient solutions and developed a culture system to supply oxygen and nutrients throughout the printed construct.

An artificial ear made in a 3D printer from human ear cartilage cells and bioink. Photo via ETH Zurich.

Cells were incorporated into a gel-like bioink and 3D printed into ear shapes. Initially soft, the tissue matured in incubators for several weeks, aiming to promote the development of type II collagen, elastin, and glycosaminoglycans. “While the input material is crucial, so too is the tissue’s ability to develop,” Philipp Fisch, lead author of the external study published in Advanced Function Materials emphasized.

Stability, Challenges, and Next Steps

After nine weeks of lab-based maturation, the ears were implanted under the skin of rats. Over six weeks, the constructs remained dimensionally stable and mechanically similar to natural cartilage. Fisch attributes success to “optimizing cell proliferation, adjusting material properties, increasing cell density, and controlling the maturation environment.”

Despite this achievement, the team acknowledges limitations: “Elastin remains a challenge for us, as we were not able to mature it fully,” said Fisch. “We observed changes in the tissue. That clearly shows that we need to stabilise it further.” The team added that the work is time-intensive, with each experiment lasting three to four months while they work to decipher the complex and still-undefined blueprint required for a stable elastin network.

Looking ahead, Fisch hopes to identify this blueprint within five years, paving the way for clinical trials and regulatory approval. Fisch explained that the next phase involves clinical trials, standardized testing, and navigating regulatory approval.

“Our current study provides a good guide to the current state of research,” summarises Fisch. “It shows how close we already are to recreating the human ear – and what’s still missing.”

3D Printing Produces Cartilage with Natural Mechanics

Additive manufacturing is enabling lab‑grown cartilage and engineered tissues with mechanical properties close to those of human tissue, addressing a critical bottleneck in regenerative medicine: traditional grafts often fail to replicate both structure and elasticity. By combining high‑cell‑density bioinks with precise 3D bioprinting, researchers are creating constructs that retain shape and flexibility in preclinical models, demonstrating functional stability over extended periods.

For example, researchers at TU Wien developed a 3D printing method that uses laser‑fabricated porous scaffolds to produce artificial cartilage tissue, allowing stem cells to fuse into a uniform, stable cartilage structure. Similarly, teams at the University of Illinois Chicago and UC Davis showcased multiphase bioprinting of engineered tissues using high cell‑density bioinks, successfully fabricating constructs with both cartilage and bone regions that maintain geometry and mechanical strength, a key advance in complex tissue bioprinting.

