Estes Rockets debuts its new $40 Scorpio 3D printable rocket kit

Your seat at the Additive Manufacturing Advantage awaits! Register free for AMA: Automotive & Mobility.

Hobbyist products manufacturer Estes Rockets has released the Pro Series II Scorpio 3D, a model rocket kit that combines traditional construction with 3D printing.

Priced at $40, the Scorpio 3D is aimed at intermediate-level rocketry enthusiasts and includes both physical components and downloadable 3D printed parts. After purchase, buyers gain access to digital files in both standard and metric units.

These files cover the nose cone, fin can, body tube coupler, male and female engine retainers, and six different tail fin designs. Builders can print these parts at home using PLA+, PETG, or ABS filament with general settings provided. No special supports are required, although they can be used if desired.

Scorpio 3D printable rocket. Image via Estes Rockets.

Accessible design with novel capabilities

A key feature of the rocket is its twist-lock fin can system, which allows fins to be swapped without tools or adhesives. The six included fin styles provide options for experimentation, and users are also free to design and print their own variations. This setup makes it possible to observe how fin shape affects altitude, stability, and flight behavior, turning each launch into a test of aerodynamic performance.

Standing 41.5 inches tall with a 2-inch diameter and a weight of about 17 ounces, the Scorpio 3D is built for both performance and recovery. It comes with a 24-inch ripstop parachute and is compatible with E16-4 and F15-6 engines, reaching altitudes of up to 1,000 ft. The rocket can be launched using either 1/4-inch rods or 1010 rails, making it suitable for the Pro Series II Launch Pad or Launch Rail.

The kit is not limited to printable files. It also includes a body tube, engine mount tube, aramid cord, shock cord, and water slide decals for finishing. Together, these components and the printed parts form a complete rocket ready for assembly and flight.

To ensure good print results, Estes recommends a wall thickness of three lines with a 0.4 mm nozzle, 7% gyroid infill, and a brim of 3 mm or wider for strong bed adhesion. The nose cone can be printed in one piece if the 3D printer has a build height of at least 260 mm.

For printers that do not meet this requirement, the nose cone may be printed in multiple sections and glued together. While effective, this approach requires more precision and model-building experience to achieve a clean finish.

Estes notes that a 3D printer is not included in the Scorpio 3D kit. Launch equipment, igniters, and motors are also sold separately.

3D printing expands toy innovation

3D printing hobbyist toys are becoming more famous because doing so lets users design unique creations, repair or customize existing ones, and explore skills like modeling or painting. It’s a fun mix of creativity, learning, and affordability that makes the process as rewarding as the final toy.

Recently, Danish toy manufacturer LEGO Group introduced the 956-piece LEGO Icons Holiday Express Train, its first set to feature a mass-produced 3D printed part. Produced on an EOS system with Fine Detail Resolution technology, the functional train element uses an ultra-fine CO₂ laser to create highly precise details while maintaining standard LEGO connectors.

Designed as a festive display, the set includes a 16-piece circular track that fits on a table or around a Christmas tree. It launches October 1, 2025, for LEGO Insiders and October 4 for general release, priced at $129.99 (€119.99).

In other news, Frankfurt start-up Enable 3D partnered with German DIY magazine Selber Machen, launched the Print and Play Construction Company collection, a line of toy tool designs created with a new recycled printing material from Amsterdam-based startup Reflow.

Made from recycled food packaging and available in translucent colors, the material allowed users to print the toys at home on standard 3D printers using free templates distributed online and through 3D printing platforms. The first release included eight tool toys for children aged two to six, developed and tested with construction expert Stephanie Stefan.

Help choose the 2025 3D Printing Industry Awards winners – sign up for the Expert Committee now!

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on LinkedIn.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our Youtube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Featured image shows Scorpio 3D printable rocket. Image via Estes Rockets.