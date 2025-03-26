Eplus3D’s Red-Laser Technology Overcomes Copper 3D Printing Barriers at TCT Asia 2025

At TCT Asia 2025, Chinese metal 3D printer manufacturer Eplus3D unveiled a significant advancement in metal additive manufacturing: the successful 3D printing of pure copper and copper alloys using red-laser technology. The showcased examples of meter-scale copper alloy parts demonstrate how the company addresses long-standing challenges associated with copper’s high reflectivity and thermal conductivity, which have historically made it difficult to process using laser-based additive manufacturing techniques.

The ability to produce stable, high-performance meter-scale copper parts with long-cycle reliability, all without the need for major hardware modifications, is expected to benefit industries such as aerospace, automotive, and electronics.

For those who missed TCT Asia 2025, Eplus3D will also be present at AMUG 2025 in Chicago, Illinois, from March 30 to April 3. Visitors can explore the company’s latest innovations in metal additive manufacturing at Booth P-14.

Overcoming the Challenges of Copper 3D Printing

Eplus3D explained that copper’s low absorption of traditional laser wavelengths has historically led to defects such as incomplete melting, voids, cracks, and inconsistent layer bonding. Additionally, its high thermal conductivity accelerates heat dissipation, increasing thermal stress and the risk of part failure. Eplus3D’s latest approach aims to address these challenges.

A key demonstration at TCT Asia 2025 was the φ1030×175 mm CuCrZr impeller, produced on the EP-M1250 system. According to the company, this component achieved 99.97% density while preserving copper’s superior thermal properties—an essential factor for applications such as aerospace thermal management.

Eplus3D also highlighted its expertise in multi-laser Powder Bed Fusion (PBF) systems, including the EP-M2050, EP-M1550, and EP-M1250. The company emphasized that these advancements contribute to ongoing industry efforts to enhance the scalability and reliability of metal 3D printing.

Advancements in Copper 3D Printing

Copper 3D printing is gaining traction in the AM due to its ability to offer greater geometric flexibility, reduced material waste, and cost savings for low-volume production.

In response to the growing demand for 3D printed GRCop-42 copper alloy in space applications, Nikon SLM Solutions developed new material parameters for NASA’s GRCop-42. This pre-configured solution aims to improve powder availability and optimize the material for SLM 3D printers.

Designed for scalability, these parameters were tailored for large-format 3D printers such as the NXG XII 600. Nikon SLM states that they enable a 99.97% density while ensuring consistent properties across both single- and multi-laser overlap regions within the printer’s build area.

In a strategic collaboration, Tucker Induction Systems, an induction heating firm, has partnered with Nikon SLM Solutions to introduce copper 3D printing services in the United States. According to Nikon SLM, this new capability enhances Tucker Induction Systems’ production efficiency while enabling the creation of complex, high-performance designs.

Rocky Tucker, Owner of Tucker Induction Systems, highlighted the impact of adopting the SLM 280 PS, stating that it has allowed the company to develop functional copper inductors and drive innovation. He credited Nikon SLM’s technology and collaborative approach as key factors in their success.

