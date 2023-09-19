Eplus3D introduces metal 3D printer with 16 lasers

Chinese 3D printer manufacturer Eplus3D has introduced the EP-M1550 metal 3D printer, representing the largest Metal Powder Bed Fusion (MPBF) system.

What sets it apart is its configuration featuring an exceptional 16-laser setup, making it capable of handling the largest build platform. This novel combination opens up cost-effective opportunities for the production of large-scale parts. The EP-M1550 joins Farsoon’s FS1521M Laser Beam Powder Bed Fusion (PBF-LB) 3D printer series which also boasts 16 fiber lasers. Additionally, EP-M1550 is equipped with an option for further expansion to 25 lasers, says the manufacturer.

“We have solved the technical challenges and bottlenecks associated with ultra-large metal LPBF machines and approached the leading level in the industry in terms of advancement and stability of our systems. Delivering Nearly 20 ultra-large machines with printing size 1250X1250X1000mm or bigger to our customers where they are producing parts in a production environment. Eplus3D will continue to provide more reliable and applicable production-level AM systems and solutions to help more customers from the industry,” said Mary Li, General Manager International Division, Eplus3D.

EP-M1550 metal 3D printer. Image via Eplus3D.

The next step in the evolution of metal 3D printing

One of the key features of the EP-M1550 lies in its design, employing a four-by-four matrix comprising sixteen lasers and galvanometers. This setup ensures synchronous operation, resulting in an exceptional build rate of up to 650 cm³/h. For those with more demanding requirements, the optics system can be customized with a five-by-five matrix, accommodating twenty-five lasers and galvanometers, catering to specific customer preferences.

With a core focus on large-scale production, the EP-M1550 offers an expansive build volume of 1558 x 1558 x 1200 mm, with the option to extend the height to 2000 mm. This spacious build capacity translates to a functional printing volume of 2,670 liters, encompassing the build plate, solidifying its status as one of the largest production MPBF systems available.

The EP-M1550 offers flexibility with the option of either 500W or 700W lasers, enabling the 3D printing of a diverse range of materials, including titanium alloys, aluminum alloys, stainless steels, and mold steels. This broad material compatibility aligns with the options available with Eplus3D’s smaller frame systems. The machine supports layer thicknesses ranging from 20µm to 120µm, coupled with intelligent automation processes and a high-quality optical system, making it ideal for manufacturing large-size, high-precision, and high-performance parts, especially in industries like aerospace.

Technical specifications and pricing

Machine Model EP-M1550 Build Chamber (XxYxZ) 1558 x 1558 x 1200 mm (61.34 x 61.34 x 47.24 in) (height can be customized to 2000 mm)(height incl. build plate) Optical System Fiber Laser 16 x 500 W / 700 W ( can be customized to 25 lasers) Spot Size 70 – 120 μm Max Scan Speed 8 m/s Layer Thickness 20 – 120 μm Theoretical Print speed Up to 650 cm³/h Material Titanium Alloy, Aluminum Alloy, Nickel Alloy, Maraging Steel, Stainless Steel, Cobalt Chrome, Copper Alloy, etc. Power Supply 380 V, 50 / 60 Hz, 77 kW Gas Supply Ar / N₂ Forming chamber oxygen content ≤100 ppm Dimension (WxDxH) 10180 x 5690 x 5650 mm Weight 70000 kg Software EP-Hatch, EP Control Input Data Format STL file or other convertible format

