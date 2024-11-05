Eplus3D EP-M4750 Metal 3D printer: Technical Specifications and Pricing

Eplus3D, a developer of metal additive manufacturing systems, has launched the EP-M4750. The new metal 3D printer aims to enhance large-scale batch production, providing high-efficiency 3D printing for sectors like aerospace, automotive, and tooling. Using Metal Powder Bed Fusion (MPBF™) technology, the EP-M4750 accommodates a variety of metals and supports the production of complex, high-strength parts.

The EP-M4750 builds on Eplus3D’s advancements in multi-laser, high-capacity printing systems. Featuring a build chamber with dimensions of 450 x 750 x 530 mm, it holds over 170 liters of volume, allowing for substantial part sizes. Equipped with two or four 500 W fiber lasers (with an option for 700 W), the system achieves print speeds of up to 70 cm³/h, increasing throughput for manufacturers needing high-output solutions. Layer thickness is adjustable from 70 to 120 microns, giving manufacturers control over the quality and speed of production based on application demands.



The company has not yet disclosed the price of the new system. Prospective customers can request a quote through the Eplus3D website.

The New EP-M4750. Photo via EPlus3D.

Designed for flexibility, the system supports a broad range of metals, including titanium, aluminum, nickel, maraging steel, stainless steel, and cobalt chrome. The optimized gas flow system removes dust and splatter from the build area, maintaining part consistency and reducing post-processing needs. Overlapping deviations are limited to ±0.1 mm, ensuring uniformity across production batches. Eplus3D’s proprietary software suite, EPControl and EPHatch, integrates path planning, real-time parameter adjustments, and a fully automatic one-click printing function to streamline operations. These features allow users to adapt production parameters mid-process, with support for SLC and CLI formats, enhancing flexibility in the manufacturing workflow.

The EP-M4750 also includes a three-stage filtration system, complete with a permanent filter element and blowback function, which manages fume extraction efficiently, enabling longer, uninterrupted print runs. The combination of technical adaptability and efficient operation makes this system suited for demanding industrial applications that require both material versatility and structural integrity in produced parts.

EP-M4750 Metal Powder Bed Fusion machine in action. Photo via Eplus3D.

Earlier in 2024, the company introduced the EP-M2050, a high-capacity system featuring a 64-laser configuration and a build chamber of 2050 x 2050 x 1100 mm. With an adjustable Z-axis extending up to 2000 mm, this system caters to large-scale production needs across diverse sectors. Together, the EP-M2050 and EP-M4750 signify Eplus3D’s response to the shift within metal additive manufacturing from prototyping to full-scale, direct production. The focus on multi-laser configurations reflects industry trends prioritizing scalable, high-efficiency systems for complex applications.

Since its establishment in 1993, Eplus3D has concentrated on developing industrial-grade additive manufacturing technologies, with R&D centers in Beijing, Hangzhou, Stuttgart, and Houston. The company dedicates over 20% of its revenue to research, and their additive manufacturing systems are utilized in over 40 countries, meeting specific industry requirements worldwide.

Technical specifications of the EP-M4750

Machine Model EP-M4750 Build Volume (X x Y x Z) (height incl. build plate) 450 x 750 x 530 mm (17.7 x 29.5 x 20.8 in) Optical System Fiber Laser 2/4 x 500 W (700 W is optional) Spot Size 70 – 120 μm Max Scan Speed 8 m/s Layer Thickness 20 – 120 μm Theoretical Printspeed Up to 70 cm³/h Materials Titanium Alloy, Aluminum Alloy, Nickel Alloy, Maraging Steel,Stainless Steel, Cobalt Chrome, Copper Alloy, etc. Power Supply 380 V, 50 / 60 Hz, 117 kW Gas Supply Ar / N2 Oxygen Content ≤ 100 ppm Dimension (W x D x H) 6400 x 4070 x 3585 mm Weight 12000 kg Software EPControl, EPHatch Input Data Format STL or other Convertible File

