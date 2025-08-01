Eplus3D empowers INNOSPACE’s hybrid rocket production with metal 3D printing

Korean launch startup INNOSPACE has accelerated its in-house production of hybrid rocket components using metal 3D printing systems from Eplus3D. The company has deployed three metal Powder Bed Fusion (MPBF) machines to fabricate 13 core parts for its HANBIT rocket line, marking a key step toward serial production.

The new Advanced Manufacturing Division at INNOSPACE’s Hwaseong Campus now supports end-to-end 3D printed engine production, with up to 50% cost reductions and significantly shortened lead times.

INNOSPACE’s Hwaseong Campus (Advanced Manufacturing Division) equipped with Eplus3D metal 3D printers. Image via Eplus3D.

Advanced aerospace manufacturing with MPBF

To meet the aerospace sector’s demand for lightweight, high-performance components, INNOSPACE has implemented Eplus3D’s MPBF technology, known for its precision and material efficiency. The company acquired one EP-M450 large-format system and two EP-M300 printers to build both large structural and complex small parts.

By applying 3D printing technology, we expect to achieve lightweighting that reduces rocket mass and increases payload capacity,” said Soojong Kim, founder and CEO of INNOSPACE. “This allows customers to launch more satellites at a lower cost, improving future revenue potential.”

All systems support aerospace-grade metal alloys and are operated under ISO/ASTM 52941-20, the international standard for metal additive manufacturing (AM) equipment in aerospace.

Driving competitiveness in the global launch market

INNOSPACE specializes in hybrid rocket engine technology and aims to offer fast, affordable access to space. The company recently achieved AS9100 Aerospace Quality Management Certification from BSI and continues to expand globally via partnerships with Brazil’s Alcântara Space Center and Equatorial Launch Australia (ELA).

Recent milestones include the successful production of oxidizer pumps for the HANBIT-Nano launch vehicle using Eplus3D’s systems. These components passed rigorous acceptance testing and are now being scaled for serial production.

Oxidizer Pumps for ‘HANBIT-Nano’ 3D printed with Eplus3D systems — First Stage (Left), Second Stage (Right). Image via Eplus 3D.

The collaboration with Eplus3D supports three key goals set by INNOSPACE for 2025: to stabilize serial production of launch components using AM, implement a data-driven quality management system, and further reduce costs and delivery times.

Rocket production in 3D printing

INNOSPACE’s AM manufacturing strategy reflects a broader trend in the space sector, where rocket developers are increasingly turning to metal 3D printing to enhance production agility. The company had previously launched a dedicated advanced manufacturing division for rocket engines and other critical components. Other launch providers are following similar paths: Rocket Lab has reserved metal AM systems from Nikon SLM Solutions to reinforce its in-house manufacturing capabilities, while LEAP 71 is pioneering a fully computational approach to propulsion design, producing megawatt-class rocket engines through additive manufacturing.

Metal 3D printing landscape



Eplus3D’s role in aerospace reflects its growing presence in the metal AM sector, with over 100 metal 3D printers delivered in 2024. The company is part of a wider ecosystem driving innovation in the field, from machine learning frameworks developed at the University of Toronto to optimize metal print quality, to landmark achievements like the first metal 3D printed part returned from space for post-mission analysis. As applications expand and quality assurance improves, metal 3D printing continues to evolve from a prototyping tool into a cornerstone of industrial and space-grade production.

What 3D printing trends should you watch out for in 2025?

Want to help shape the future of AM? Join the Expert Committee for our 2025 3DPI Awards, launching later this summer.

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.While you’re here, why not subscribe to our YouTube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.



Featured image shows oxidizer pumps for HANBIT-Nano 3D printed using Eplus3D’s metal AM systems. Image via Eplus3D.